What is a data mesh?

Data democratization: Data mesh architectures facilitates self-service applications from multiple data sources, broadening the access of data beyond more technical resources, such as data scientists, data engineers, and developers. By making data more discoverable and accessible via this domain-driven design, it reduces data silos and operational bottlenecks, enabling faster decision-making and freeing up technical users to prioritize tasks that better utilize their skillsets.

Cost efficiencies: This distributed architecture moves away from batch data processing and instead, it promotes the adoption of cloud data platforms and streaming pipelines to collect data in real-time. Cloud storage provides an additional cost advantage by allowing data teams to spin up large clusters as needed, paying only for the storage specified. This means that if you need additional compute power to run a job in a few hours vs. a few days, you can easily do this on a cloud data platform by purchasing additional compute nodes. This also means that it improves visibility into storage costs, enabling better budget and resource allocation for engineering teams.



Less technical debt: A centralized data infrastructure causes more technical debt due to the complexity and required collaboration to maintain the system. As data accumulates within a repository, it also begins to slow down the overall system. By distributing the data pipeline by domain ownership, data teams can better meet the demands of their data consumers and reduce technical strains on the storage system. They can also provide more accessibility to data by providing APIs for them to interface with, reducing the overall volume of individual requests.



Interoperability: Under a data mesh model, data owners agree on how to standardize domain-agnostic data fields upfront, which facilitates interoperability. This way, when a domain team is structuring their respective datasets, they are applying the relevant rules to enable data linkage across domains quickly and easily. Some fields commonly standardized are field type, metadata, schema flags, and more. Consistency across domains enables data consumers to interface with APIs more easily and develop applications to serve their business needs more appropriately.



Security and compliance: Data mesh architectures promote stronger governance practices as they help enforce data standards for domain-agnostic data and access controls for sensitive data. This ensures that organizations follow government regulations, like HIPPA restrictions, and the structure of this data ecosystem supports this compliance through the enablement of data audits. Log and trace data in a data mesh architecture embeds observability into the system, allowing auditors to understand which users are accessing specific data and the frequency of that access.

