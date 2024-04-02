What is DataOps?

Manual data management tasks are time-consuming and business needs are always evolving. A streamlined approach to the entire data management process, from collection to delivery, ensures an organization is agile enough to handle challenging multi-step initiatives. It also allows data teams to manage explosive data growth while they develop data products.

A core purpose of DataOps is to break open silos between data producers (upstream users) and data consumers (downstream users) to secure access to reliable data sources. Data silos are effective at restricting access and analysis, so by unifying data across departments, DataOps fosters collaboration between teams who can access and analyze relevant data for their unique needs. Emphasizing communication and collaboration between data and business teams, DataOps drives increased velocity, reliability, quality assurance and governance. Plus, the cross-discipline collaboration that follows allows for a more holistic view of the data, which can lead to more insightful analysis.

Within a DataOps framework, data teams consisting of data scientists, engineers, analysts, IT operations, data management, software development teams and line of business stakeholders work together to define and meet business goals. So, DataOps helps avoid the common challenge of management and delivery becoming a bottleneck as data volume and types grow and new use cases emerge among business users and data scientists. DataOps involves implementing processes like data pipeline orchestration, data quality monitoring, governance, security and self-service data access platforms.

Pipeline orchestration tools manage the flow of data and automate tasks like extraction schedules, data transformation and loading processes. They also automate complex workflows and ensure data pipelines run smoothly, saving data teams time and resources.

Data quality monitoring provides real-time proactive identification of data quality, ensuring that data used for analysis is reliable and trustworthy.

Governance processes make sure data is protected and aligns to various regulations and organizational policies. They also define who’s accountable for specific data assets, regulate who has permissions to access or modify data and track origins and transformations as data flows through pipelines for greater transparency.

Working in concert with governance, security processes protect data from unauthorized access, modification or loss. Security processes include data encryption, patching weaknesses in data storage or pipelines and recovering data from security breaches.

By adding self-service data access, DataOps processes allow downstream stakeholders like data analysts and business users to access and explore data more easily. Self-service access reduces reliance on IT for data retrieval and automating data quality checks leads to more accurate analysis and insights.