What is data transformation?

While specialists can manually achieve data transformation, the large swaths of data required to power modern enterprise applications typically require some level of automation. The tools and technologies deployed through the process of converting data can be simple or complex.

For example, a data transformation might be as straightforward as converting a date field (for example: MM/DD/YY) into another, or splitting a single Excel column into two. But complex data transformations, which clean and standardize data from multiple disparate sources and consist of multiple workflows, might involve advanced data science skills.

These advanced data engineering functions include data normalization, which defines relationships between data points; and data enrichment, which supplements existing information with third-party datasets.

In today’s digital-first global economy, data transformations help organizations harness large volumes of data from different sources to improve service, train machine learning models and deploy big data analytics.