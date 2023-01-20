What is data profiling?

The main purpose is to gain insight into the quality of the data by using methods to review and summarize it, and then evaluating its condition. The work is typically performed by data engineers who will use a range of business rules and analytical algorithms.

Data profiling evaluates data based on factors such as accuracy, consistency, and timeliness to show if the data is lacking consistency or accuracy or has null values. A result could be something as simple as statistics, such as numbers or values in the form of a column, depending on the data set. Data profiling can be used for projects that involve data warehousing or business intelligence and is even more beneficial for big data. Data profiling can be an important precursor to data processing and data analytics.