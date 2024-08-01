The key differences between ELT and ETL are the order of operations between the two processes that make them uniquely suited for different situations. Other differences are in data size and data types that each process can handle. Although ELT and ETL sound similar, their application is different.

ELT

With ELT, the process is simplified in that it does not need “keys” or other identifiers for the data to be transferred and used. The ELT process has been refined and there are many evolved ELT tools that are used to help migrate data. Load times are shorter because the process does not have as many steps to go through. The ELT solution for business intelligence systems comes from a need to be able quickly load unstructured data. A cloud-based automated ELT solution can also be relatively low maintenance to support.

ETL

ETL data delivers more definition from the onset, which usually requires more time to transfer the data accurately. This process only requires periodic updates of information, rather than real-time updates. ETL load times are longer than ELT because of the many steps in the transformation stage that must occur before loading the data.