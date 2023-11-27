Fundamental data management challenges—silos, complexity and inconsistent data sets—limit your ability to use data to make employees and customers day-to-day workflows easier. Quality, actionable data for data scientists and business users requires a flexible data management approach that integrates with your existing technology with the deployment of your choice.
IBM data and AI solutions empower organizations to use enterprise data for analytics, applications, automation and AI-powered products across on-premises, public and private clouds. These solutions help improve resiliency, reliability, scalability and cost-effectiveness without sacrificing data security, data protection and data quality. By helping strengthen your approach to enterprise data management, you can use these solutions to help make data simple, trustworthy, secure and unlock value from your data wherever it resides.
As you design your data strategy, explore IBM’s comprehensive portfolio of data and AI technologies such as a data lakehouse and data fabric that serve as a foundation to a modern data stack.
Unify and share data across databases with watsonx.data for analytics and gen AI
Learn about AI solutions
Learn about analytics solutions
Reduce cost and time to insight and enhance confidence and trust in data used for applications, analytics, and AI with a modern data architecture.
Access existing data lakes and data warehouses on-premises or in the cloud and integrate them with new data to unlock new insights.
Deliver business continuity and mitigate data-related outages. Start small and scale across use cases and deployments (cloud, hybrid and on-premises).
Control data privacy and security locally with built-in governance, metadata management, and security and deploy globally with enterprise-wide governance solutions
Partner with IBM to accelerate deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Support all types of data and use cases with open source, open standards, and interoperability with IBM and 3rd party services.
Store, manage, secure and unlock the hidden value of your data and databases with purpose-built technologies for cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployments. Design a modern data foundation to support all data, analytics and AI use cases.
Leverage our OEM data-source partnerships and benefit from well-supported data management platforms
IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create data and AI services using open source ecosystems — all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale.
MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM provides enterprise tooling so you can build apps faster and distribute data to where it needs to be, with the freedom to run anywhere.
Work with IBM to license, implement and get support for EDB Postgres and take advantage of this integrated, open-source-based SQL relational database solution built for your enterprise-scale data needs.
DataStax Enterprise with IBM provides you with a hybrid cloud solution that boosts user productivity by simplifying enterprise-wide data integration into open-source Apache Cassandra-based technology.
IBM has partnered with SingleStore to provide a single source of support and governance for SingleStoreDB. Simplify your data architecture while delivering ultra-fast speed and elastic scalability.
Use active metadata, automated integration and AI governance to create widespread and organized data access with a data fabric architecture built on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Deliver readily consumable and reliable data to your teams at anytime.
Discover, trust and protect data with an automated metadata-driven data foundation.
Simplify MLOps lifecycle management to accelerate the AI lifecycle.
Automate AI governance to create responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows.
Puma’s global business applications support 300-400% more users with IBM Db2 pureScale®’s scalable processing and continuous availability.
Owens-Illinois realized such benefits as a seven-figure total cost of ownership savings, faster query performance and reduced server footprint by migrating from Oracle Database to IBM Db2.
Drive digital transformation, personalize customer experiences, and make data-driven decisions with IBM Data and AI solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Forrester Consulting conducted an IBM-commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) organizations may realize.
Learn why IBM is named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2023
In this video, Luv Aggarwal explains that analogy, and how a data lakehouse delivers on the benefits of data lakes and warehouses, and more!
Tackling AI’s data challenges with IBM databases on AWS.
Employ high-performance and scalable transactional data processing with query optimization for various data types.
Perform analytics with on-premises, cloud -based and integrated application deployment options.
Store and query structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with this data storage solution.