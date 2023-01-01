To boost your company's decision-making abilities and support your business intelligence and AI initiatives, it is crucial to have a flexible and trusted data foundation. Our cloud native Db2 and Netezza data warehouse technologies are specifically designed to store, manage and analyze all types of data and workloads, without the added complexities and security risks of data duplication or movement across environments. Integrations with watsonx.data lakehouse make it easy for customers to share data in open formats and enable a single view of their analytics and AI estate.

Our customers also have the choice of running our data warehouses in their cloud of choice, with options for self-managed or fully managed SaaS services. SaaS deployments for IBM Db2 Warehouse are available on IBM Cloud and AWS, and Netezza Performance Server on Azure and AWS.