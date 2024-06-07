IBM Db2® Warehouse meets your price and performance objectives for always-on workloads, providing simple, governed access to all your data and eliminating your data silos across the hybrid cloud.
Data engineers, developers and data scientists can store, share and analyze governed data across various sources, hybrid-cloud environments and open formats. It natively integrates with other relational databases such as Db2, data lakes, and IBM watsonx.data™ lakehouse to simplify your ecosystem, for analytics and AI. Built for the cloud, it runs natively on cloud object storage, 3 percent of the cost of block storage, and runs 4 times faster with advanced caching techniques.
With our free trial, you’ll receive USD 1,000 to test drive a Db2 Warehouse on Cloud instance. You’ll be able to try out all our core capabilities, including elastic scaling of storage and compute, in-database machine learning, and advanced workload management.
Unify and share data across databases with watsonx.data for analytics and gen AI
Scale analytics and AI across the enterprise with the next generation of IBM Db2 Warehouse
Marriott International achieves 90% faster performance in its analytics on 140 million+ Marriott Bonvoy members.¹
The business development teams at Active International save hundreds of hours with AI-powered strategic prospecting.2
Active International reports USD 80 million in media spend optimization with an integrated cloud solution and AI-powered prospecting.3
IBM announces the general availability of our next-generation, cloud-native Db2 Warehouse SaaS on AWS.
Stand out from the competition and scale analytics and AI workloads by running on cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid cloud solutions. IBM Db2 Warehouse offers 100% workload compatibility between software and SaaS.
Enable workload flexibility when you upgrade your IBM PureData® System for Operational Analytics (PDOA) or IBM Integrated Analytics System (IIAS Sailfsh) appliance to Db2 Warehouse SaaS, software or cloud rack.
Scale AI workloads with Db2 and watsonx.data
Our advanced caching technology, coupled with data in cloud object storage, improves performance by up to 4x and reduces storage costs by 34x compared to the prior generation.
Share trusted data with built-in governance and support for open data and table formats such as Iceberg, Parquet, ORC and CSV.
Db2 Warehouse natively integrates with IBM Db2 database, data lakes and watsonx.data lakehouse for a singular view of your data, analytics and AI estate without ETL or data duplication.
Run a fully managed version of Db2 Warehouse on AWS or IBM Cloud®.
Deploy Db2 Warehouse as an extension on the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform.
Run Db2 Warehouse on these common operating systems.
1Statistic provided by Marriott International to IBM, referenced faster performance for Marriott International's analytics on more than 140 million Marriott Bonvoy members.
2Statistic provided by Active International to IBM, referenced 100s of hours of time saved by automating key aspects of the media management lifecycle.
3Statistic provided by Active International to IBM stating USD 80 million in year-one estimated billing opportunities unlocked by enabling media optimization after implementing Db2 Warehouse SaaS and other IBM cloud native solutions.