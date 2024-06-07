Cloud data warehousing built to power your operational analytics, BI and AI-driven insights

IBM Db2® Warehouse meets your price and performance objectives for always-on workloads, providing simple, governed access to all your data and eliminating your data silos across the hybrid cloud.

Data engineers, developers and data scientists can store, share and analyze governed data across various sources, hybrid-cloud environments and open formats. It natively integrates with other relational databases such as Db2, data lakes, and IBM watsonx.data™ lakehouse to simplify your ecosystem, for analytics and AI. Built for the cloud, it runs natively on cloud object storage, 3 percent of the cost of block storage, and runs 4 times faster with advanced caching techniques.