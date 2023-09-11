Powering the future: The synergy of IBM and AWS partnership

At the heart of this partnership lies a deep appreciation for the role of data as the catalyst for AI innovation. Data is the fuel that powers AI algorithms, enabling them to generate insights, predictions, and solutions that drive businesses forward. This understanding forms the cornerstone of the IBM and AWS collaboration, creating an environment where data and AI are seamlessly integrated to yield remarkable results. IBM and AWS has worked together to bring all of IBM data management portfolio namely Db2, Netezza and IBM watsonx.data to work on AWS in cloud native fashion with convenience of SaaS for our customers. This collaboration recognizes that data and AI are inseparable allies in driving digital transformation. Data provides the raw materials for AI algorithms to learn and evolve, while AI extracts actionable insights from data that shape business strategies and customer experiences. Together, they amplify each other’s potential, creating a virtuous cycle of innovation.

IBM’s expertise in data management, AI research, and innovative solutions aligns perfectly with AWS’s cloud infrastructure and global reach. This partnership isn’t just a union of convenience; it’s a strategic alliance that capitalizes on the synergies of data and AI.