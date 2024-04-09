IBM® Netezza® Performance Server is a cloud-native enterprise data warehouse designed to operationalize deep analytics, business intelligence and AI/maching-learning (ML) workloads by making data unified, accessible and scalable, anywhere. With new support for open formats such as Parquet and Apache Iceberg, plus native integration with your data lake and IBM watsonx.data™ lakehouse, Netezza empowers data engineers, data scientists and data analysts to run complex workloads without additional ETL or data movement over cloud object storage.



Netezza uses AI-infused elastic scaling to enable workload efficiency and cost predictability in the cloud at a massive enterprise scale. Existing Netezza appliance customers can enjoy risk-free, frictionless upgrades across the hybrid cloud, which makes it easy to modernize at your own pace.