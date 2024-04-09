Home Databases Netezza IBM Netezza Performance Server
Unified, cost-predictable analytics and AI across the hybrid cloud
Scale analytics and AI with a unified, governed and cost-effective cloud data warehouse

IBM® Netezza® Performance Server is a cloud-native enterprise data warehouse designed to operationalize deep analytics, business intelligence and AI/maching-learning (ML) workloads by making data unified, accessible and scalable, anywhere. With new support for open formats such as Parquet and Apache Iceberg, plus native integration with your data lake and IBM watsonx.data™ lakehouse, Netezza empowers data engineers, data scientists and data analysts to run complex workloads without additional ETL or data movement over cloud object storage.

Netezza uses AI-infused elastic scaling to enable workload efficiency and cost predictability in the cloud at a massive enterprise scale. Existing Netezza appliance customers can enjoy risk-free, frictionless upgrades across the hybrid cloud, which makes it easy to modernize at your own pace.

Unify and share data across Netezza and watsonx.data for new generative AI applications
Upcoming webcast

Unify and share data for AI across Netezza and watsonx.data

What’s new with Netezza

Modernize your Netezza Performance Server appliance to the next generation and deploy anywhere—SaaS, hybrid or on-premises—and seamlessly integrate with the new watsonx.data data store.

See the latest announcement from Netezza and AWS.

 Scale AI workloads

Optimize analytics and AI workloads while reducing your warehouse costs by up to 50% with Netezza and watsonx.data.

Scale analytics and AI across the enterprise with Netezza as a Service on AWS and watsonx.data.

 Upgrade your appliance

Discover the benefits of a new and improved Netezza.
Benefits IBM Netezza Performance Server for your analytics, anywhere Enjoy cost-predictability in the cloud

Pay only for what you need, when you need it with AI-infused elastic scaling and an hourly-credit consumption mode.

 Scale analytics and AI

Netezza supports open formats and integration with watsonx.data to optimize analytics and AI workloads across all of your data on the hybrid cloud. 

 Create faster insights for all  

The patented massively parallel processing technology of Netezza enables faster queries and analytics workloads that can support thousands of concurrent users for near real-time insights.

How IBM Netezza Performance Server is used

Single view of your analytics and AI estate  Grant access and distribute data among users and third parties without data duplication. Enable centralized governance, quality and better compliance through integration with IBM Knowledge Catalog. Learn about Netezza with a data lakehouse architecture
Use deep, complex analytics on all types of data Bring deep analytics to massive quantities of structured and unstructured data stored in your data lake. With rich built-in analytics and geospatial capabilities, eliminate additional data preprocessing and transformations for faster insights. Learn how Bic Camera Inc. reduced batch time from 210 minutes to 15 minutes
Run predictive analytics, ML and AI with governed data Build, train, tune and deploy your own AI models with governed Netezza data, supported by lineage and watsonx.data integration. Identify data anomalies and run predictive analytics with a combination of Netezza’s in-memory processing and built-in ML model execution. Predict credit card approvals with Netezza
Simplify data engineering With shared metadata, open table formats and object storage, eliminate ETL by sharing a single copy of data for analytics and AI across Netezza and the multiple query engines of watsonx.data.
Features
AI-infused elastic scaling Elastic computing in Netezza enables you to scale up and down while only paying for what you use. Our AI workload analysis can predict and schedule scaling based upon workload needs.
Open formats Use open formats such as Parquet and Iceberg to allow secure data sharing across the enterprise. Data engineers, data scientists and developers can build more without additional ETL sharing a single copy of data.
Scalable AI workloads with watsonx.data integration Store and share data for AI in cost-effective cloud object storage and use fit-for-purpose query engines, such as Presto and Apache Spark, to optimize analytics and AI workloads for price and performance.
Highly performant and massively parallel analytics Run complex queries with patented massively parallel processing that can support thousands of users, improving time to insight and decision speed from days to minutes.
Governed data for trusted insights Ensure data visibility, auditability, data masking, access controls and more in a single platform with built-in data governance, security and automation through IBM Knowledge Catalog integration.
Built-in analytics and ML Use governed data from the Netezza solution to run analytics and build, train, tune and deploy your own ML models directly inside the database. IBM Netezza Performance Server supports all major programming languages, including Python, C, C++, R, Lua and Java.
 Hyper-converged system

Deploy quickly on a preconfigured system with storage, computing, networking and software.

 As a service

Optimize performance with a flexible, self-service deployment, featuring a predictable cost profile on Microsoft Azure and AWS. Now HIPAA-ready.

Case studies Enhancing business performance

How Conestoga moved from on-premises Netezza to IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS with zero downtime and 100% workload compatibility. 

 Read the case study Delivering personalized banking with a modernized data infrastructure

How Capital Bank of Jordan gears up for rapid growth with a unified data hub and powerful analytics with Netezza.

 Read the case study A monumental upgrade

How Bic Camera Inc. increased data reporting times by one hundred times with Netezza Performance Server on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.

 Read the case study Powering data-driven decisions

How Majid Al Futtaim Retail is taking a data-driven approach to reaching over 750,000 daily customers with Netezza Performance Server.

Testimonials

“IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS really nailed the economics of a cloud data warehouse. The migration was straight forward... without changes to our reports or dashboards. Next, we will explore watsonx.data and Netezza on AWS integration.”

Karen Loose
Business Intelligence Development Manager,
Conestoga Wood Specialties

Related products IBM watsonx.data

The only open and hybrid, multi-engine data lakehouse optimized for governed data and AI workloads.

 IBM Cloud Pak for Data

A fully integrated data and AI platform that runs on any cloud and modernizes the analytics lifecycle.
Resources Forrester report

See how Netezza is helping IBM drive a 241% ROI in Forrester’s 2022 Total Economic Impact Report for Data Management.

 Azure Marketplace announcement

Netezza Performance Server as a service is now available on Azure Marketplace. Control spending with a fully managed pay-as-you-go cloud data warehouse service.

 New on AWS

Simple high-speed analytics and insights that are accessible for everyone, everywhere, are now available to preview on AWS.

 New offering webinar

Scale analytics and AI across the enterprise with Netezza as a service on AWS and watsonx.data.

Frequently asked questions

Yes, IBM Netezza Performance Server for the cloud is 100% compatible with existing Twinfin, Striper and Mako workloads. It’s the same database engine that’s retooled and reconfigured for the cloud and includes all the same utilities that are now available as REST API calls in the cloud.

For on premises, in the IBM Cloud Pak for Data System hyperconverged architecture, Netezza Performance Server clients connect to the Netezza Performance Server host, which runs as a Docker container named ipshost1 on the system Control Plane node. The host is configured with a specific host name and IP address when the system is installed and provisioned in the customer network.

For Netezza on cloud, backups and restores are saved in the object store, either IBM Cloud® Object Storage, Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 or Azure Blob Storage.

Details for Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak for Data Details for Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service

Yes. Netezza Performance Server as a service is a fully managed, cloud native analytical data warehouse, based on massively parallel processing (MPP) architecture, available on public clouds.

IBM Performance Server for PostgreSQL has been modernized and renamed to IBM Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

A June 2020 total value of ownership study from Cabot Partners shows that Netezza Performance Server outpaces competitors in key areas.

Netezza Performance Server drives the ability for your data scientist to quickly create, train and deploy in-database machine learning models. Using cognitive machine learning, Netezza provides your data scientist with in-database analytics, enabling them to collaborate inside one unified platform. Embedded Spark and support for Python and R enable rapid and sophisticated adoption of data science and machine learning at scale.

To migrate data from IBM PureData® System for Analytics to Netezza on cloud, you can use the backup and restore method, or the “nz_migrate” command. NOTE: To migrate or connect to Netezza on cloud from Mako, make sure you are on version 7.2.1.9 P1 or lower.

Most clients find it easy to migrate themselves due to the 100% compatibility. All it takes is the “nz_migrate” command. However, IBM Expert Labs can help if needed. Each purchase of Netezza Performance Server includes two support offerings: (1) Setup and configuration of Netezza Performance Server for your workloads, including an Operational Workshop, and (2) Three months of Expertise Connect Advanced to provide guidance on moving workloads to IBM Cloud Pak for Data System.

The IBM Knowledge Center provides general information about backup and restore methods and also describes how to use the third-party storage solutions that are supported by the Netezza system.

Currently, there are IBM Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure data centers supporting Netezza Performance Server in multiple locations within North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Additional IBM Cloud data centers are consistently being added. To learn more, talk to your IBM representative or schedule a free consultation.

Built-in automation and auto-recovery available on IBM Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure, provide a highly available and fault-tolerant Netezza deployment with minimal intervention, helping ensure your data warehouse can run 24x7.

Netezza Performance Server is available on IBM Cloud, AWS and Azure.

Upgrade to Netezza. Discuss options in a complimentary, 30-minute consultation.
