IBM® Netezza® Performance Server is a cloud-native enterprise data warehouse designed to operationalize deep analytics, business intelligence and AI/maching-learning (ML) workloads by making data unified, accessible and scalable, anywhere. With new support for open formats such as Parquet and Apache Iceberg, plus native integration with your data lake and IBM watsonx.data™ lakehouse, Netezza empowers data engineers, data scientists and data analysts to run complex workloads without additional ETL or data movement over cloud object storage.
Netezza uses AI-infused elastic scaling to enable workload efficiency and cost predictability in the cloud at a massive enterprise scale. Existing Netezza appliance customers can enjoy risk-free, frictionless upgrades across the hybrid cloud, which makes it easy to modernize at your own pace.
Modernize your Netezza Performance Server appliance to the next generation and deploy anywhere—SaaS, hybrid or on-premises—and seamlessly integrate with the new watsonx.data data store.
Optimize analytics and AI workloads while reducing your warehouse costs by up to 50% with Netezza and watsonx.data.
Scale analytics and AI across the enterprise with Netezza as a Service on AWS and watsonx.data.
Pay only for what you need, when you need it with AI-infused elastic scaling and an hourly-credit consumption mode.
Netezza supports open formats and integration with watsonx.data to optimize analytics and AI workloads across all of your data on the hybrid cloud.
The patented massively parallel processing technology of Netezza enables faster queries and analytics workloads that can support thousands of concurrent users for near real-time insights.
Meet your unique business needs
Deploy quickly on a preconfigured system with storage, computing, networking and software.
Optimize performance with a flexible, self-service deployment, featuring a predictable cost profile on Microsoft Azure and AWS. Now HIPAA-ready.
How Conestoga moved from on-premises Netezza to IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS with zero downtime and 100% workload compatibility.
How Capital Bank of Jordan gears up for rapid growth with a unified data hub and powerful analytics with Netezza.
How Bic Camera Inc. increased data reporting times by one hundred times with Netezza Performance Server on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
How Majid Al Futtaim Retail is taking a data-driven approach to reaching over 750,000 daily customers with Netezza Performance Server.
“IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS really nailed the economics of a cloud data warehouse. The migration was straight forward... without changes to our reports or dashboards. Next, we will explore watsonx.data and Netezza on AWS integration.”
Karen Loose
Business Intelligence Development Manager,
Conestoga Wood Specialties
The only open and hybrid, multi-engine data lakehouse optimized for governed data and AI workloads.
A fully integrated data and AI platform that runs on any cloud and modernizes the analytics lifecycle.
See how Netezza is helping IBM drive a 241% ROI in Forrester’s 2022 Total Economic Impact Report for Data Management.
Netezza Performance Server as a service is now available on Azure Marketplace. Control spending with a fully managed pay-as-you-go cloud data warehouse service.
Simple high-speed analytics and insights that are accessible for everyone, everywhere, are now available to preview on AWS.
Yes, IBM Netezza Performance Server for the cloud is 100% compatible with existing Twinfin, Striper and Mako workloads. It’s the same database engine that’s retooled and reconfigured for the cloud and includes all the same utilities that are now available as REST API calls in the cloud.
For on premises, in the IBM Cloud Pak for Data System hyperconverged architecture, Netezza Performance Server clients connect to the Netezza Performance Server host, which runs as a Docker container named ipshost1 on the system Control Plane node. The host is configured with a specific host name and IP address when the system is installed and provisioned in the customer network.
For Netezza on cloud, backups and restores are saved in the object store, either IBM Cloud® Object Storage, Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 or Azure Blob Storage.
Yes. Netezza Performance Server as a service is a fully managed, cloud native analytical data warehouse, based on massively parallel processing (MPP) architecture, available on public clouds.
IBM Performance Server for PostgreSQL has been modernized and renamed to IBM Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
A June 2020 total value of ownership study from Cabot Partners shows that Netezza Performance Server outpaces competitors in key areas.
Netezza Performance Server drives the ability for your data scientist to quickly create, train and deploy in-database machine learning models. Using cognitive machine learning, Netezza provides your data scientist with in-database analytics, enabling them to collaborate inside one unified platform. Embedded Spark and support for Python and R enable rapid and sophisticated adoption of data science and machine learning at scale.
To migrate data from IBM PureData® System for Analytics to Netezza on cloud, you can use the backup and restore method, or the “nz_migrate” command. NOTE: To migrate or connect to Netezza on cloud from Mako, make sure you are on version 7.2.1.9 P1 or lower.
Most clients find it easy to migrate themselves due to the 100% compatibility. All it takes is the “nz_migrate” command. However, IBM Expert Labs can help if needed. Each purchase of Netezza Performance Server includes two support offerings: (1) Setup and configuration of Netezza Performance Server for your workloads, including an Operational Workshop, and (2) Three months of Expertise Connect Advanced to provide guidance on moving workloads to IBM Cloud Pak for Data System.
The IBM Knowledge Center provides general information about backup and restore methods and also describes how to use the third-party storage solutions that are supported by the Netezza system.
Currently, there are IBM Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure data centers supporting Netezza Performance Server in multiple locations within North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Additional IBM Cloud data centers are consistently being added. To learn more, talk to your IBM representative or schedule a free consultation.
Built-in automation and auto-recovery available on IBM Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure, provide a highly available and fault-tolerant Netezza deployment with minimal intervention, helping ensure your data warehouse can run 24x7.
Netezza Performance Server is available on IBM Cloud, AWS and Azure.