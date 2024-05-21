Delivering superior price-performance and enhanced data management for AI with IBM watsonx.data

Businesses have accelerated their use of AI in the past year. Gartner has projected that by 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have deployed AI APIs or generative AI-powered applications in production environments—up from less than 5% in 2023. However, the ability of an enterprise to get value from AI relies on the availability and quality of its underlying data. To unlock the full value of data for AI, enterprises must be able to navigate their complex IT landscapes to enable data access, optimize price-performance of workloads for scale and prepare and deliver governed data for AI.

IBM® watsonx.data™ enables enterprises to scale AI and analytics with their own data wherever it resides. It is a core component of the IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform, which enables enterprises to create custom AI applications for their specific business needs, access and manage all data sources and accelerate the implementation of responsible AI workflows—all on one platform.

Watsonx.data enables enterprises to unlock value in their existing data by connecting to existing storage and analytical environments. It also allows them to prepare their data for AI use cases and cost-optimize workloads with multiple fit-for-purpose query engines and low-cost object storage.

To that end, we’re excited to announce new and upcoming updates to IBM watsonx.data at Think 2024, our annual event that brings together over 5,000 technology pioneers and leaders. So, what’s new?