IBM watsonx.data’s integrated vector database: unify, prepare, and deliver your data for AI

The emergence of gen AI has hastened businesses’ adoption of AI, with 80% of enterprises (link resides outside of ibm.com) either using or intending to use foundation models and embrace gen AI. Against this backdrop, organizations are elevating the importance of data as they rush to harness its potential to tailor and enhance the performance of gen AI models faster than their competitors.

However, data landscapes remain complex. The availability and quality of underlying data inherently determines the relevance and reliability of AI, and organizations are still dealing with fundamental data challenges to effectively scale AI.