Deploy, develop and run on the cloud-native database accessible to everyone, everywhere

The always-on, cloud-native database

IBM® Db2® is a cloud-native database with decades of expertise. Key features include:

  • Data governance and security.
  • Low-latency transactions.
  • Continuous availability for mission-critical data analytics and AI-driven applications.

It supports mixed transactional and analytical workloads, providing a unified platform for database administrators (DBAs), enterprise architects and developers to run apps, store and query data and simplify development. Make your applications secure, highly performant and resilient, regardless of transaction volume or complexity.

Webcast

Amazon RDS for Db2 day Webcast
Benefits Control your costs

Control your database costs with a cloud-native infrastructure built on scalable storage and compute. Seamlessly scale to meet your application and user demands.

 Easy migration from Oracle to Db2

Db2’s native Oracle compatibility enables a seamless migration so you can quickly start enjoying reduced licensing fees and infrastructure costs, 30% better performance and operational efficiencies.

 Experience continuous availability

Achieve continuity and avoid data-related outages with cross-region disaster recovery and 99.999% continuous availability that runs anywhere, whenever you need it.

 Keep your data safe

Keep your data encrypted, masked and protected across hybrid, on-premises and cloud environments with Db2 expertise and innovation.

 Enjoy economies of skill and scale

Connect data seamlessly from your Db2 database to IBM® Db2® Warehouse and IBM® watsonx.data™ for analytics and AI workloads, saving time and costs on additional resources and skill sets.

 Build more, manage less

Simplify database administration and maintenance with Db2, deployed as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud® and Amazon RDS, as a Kubernetes container with built-in operators, or as infrastructure as a service.

Features

Enterprise architects, DBAs and developers can use a single, cloud-native engine for the next generation of data and AI-driven applications. 

    Continuous availability and disaster recovery Promote business continuity and avoid unplanned downtime with IBM Db2 pureScale® and its continuous availability that runs on-premises and on AWS. We provide flexibility, not only to replicate a cluster to another region but to choose what gets replicated and deployed anywhere. Explore IBM Db2 pureScale on AWS
    Data-driven governance and security Protect data in-motion and at rest, monitor and detect unknown behaviors and help to ensure the privacy of your data with Db2’s end-to-end governance and security capabilities. Explore the database management console
    Ingest, store and query all types of data Support new data, analytics and AI use cases with support for XML, JSON, text and spatial data in a single multimodel database. Develop new applications with support for Java, .Net, Ruby, Python, R, Perl, C, C++, pureXML, XQuery, Mongo, FLWOR Expression and JSON. Explore the developer hub
    Industry-leading performance Enable faster data retrieval and high-performance applications with best-in-class compression, scalable storage and compute, and machine-learning-based query optimization to support all your workload needs. Read the case study
    Deploy and connect apps and services across the hybrid cloud Gain flexibility with your choice of deployment, whether fully managed SaaS on IBM Cloud and Amazon RDS, hybrid or on-premises. Connect your web, mobile and cloud applications with Db2 data through a set of scalable, seamless RESTful APIs, fully integrated in the Db2 distributed data facility (DDF). Explore Amazon RDS for Db2
    One engine for all your workloads Db2 enables multiple high-performing, mission-critical workloads (transactional, analytical, operational) running against the same database. Db2 can also feed data to Db2 Warehouse and watsonx.data for new insights and AI with trusted data. Read the infographic

    Use cases

    Modernize mission-critical applications Modernize data and AI-driven mobile and web applications with low latency, continuous availability, refined built-in security and effortless scalability across the hybrid cloud. Puma drives innovation with scalable processing and availability
    Power next-gen AI assistants Make data available, secure and scalable for developers to build AI-powered applications and assistants with data across the hybrid cloud. Enabling gen AI-powered commentary with Db2
    Build cloud-native apps with a managed database Build new data-intensive apps and services with a high-performance, fully managed database to reduce costs and improve productivity. Knowis AG supports vital financial services in the cloud
    Run enterprise software Power your enterprise CRM, ERP and other applications with high performance and real-time data retrieval. Driving 1000% increase in sales with a Db2-based ERP

    Case studies

    Scaling new banking services in the cloud with IBM and AWS Learn how Profile Centevo reduced annual infrastructure costs by 4x and saved 288 hours annually in manual database upgrades with Amazon RDS for Db2. Read the case study
    Owen-Illinois Owens-Illinois migrated their worldwide database infrastructure to Db2, reporting a 7-figure cost reduction, up to 30% improvement in performance, and a reduced storage footprint.¹ Watch the video (2:53)
    State Bank of India  State Bank of India used IBM® Cognos® Analytics, IBM® SPSS® Statistics and IBM Db2 to deliver a more streamlined customer experience and develop targeted service offerings, including more than 10 million cardless ATM withdrawals. Read the case study
    AKIDS AKIDS engaged with IBM Business Partner® BiLumina to deploy its unique ERP offering based on IBM Db2 software, enhancing customer loyalty and boosting sales through omnichannel retail experiences. Read the case study
    Knowis Knowis and IBM worked together to address new markets by breaking down deployment barriers, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Watch the video (1:34)
    Take the next step

    Get started with IBM Db2 Community Edition at no cost or try Db2 on cloud for free.

