Deploy, develop and run on the cloud-native database accessible to everyone, everywhere
IBM® Db2® is a cloud-native database with decades of expertise. Key features include:
It supports mixed transactional and analytical workloads, providing a unified platform for database administrators (DBAs), enterprise architects and developers to run apps, store and query data and simplify development. Make your applications secure, highly performant and resilient, regardless of transaction volume or complexity.
Control your database costs with a cloud-native infrastructure built on scalable storage and compute. Seamlessly scale to meet your application and user demands.
Db2’s native Oracle compatibility enables a seamless migration so you can quickly start enjoying reduced licensing fees and infrastructure costs, 30% better performance and operational efficiencies.
Achieve continuity and avoid data-related outages with cross-region disaster recovery and 99.999% continuous availability that runs anywhere, whenever you need it.
Keep your data encrypted, masked and protected across hybrid, on-premises and cloud environments with Db2 expertise and innovation.
Connect data seamlessly from your Db2 database to IBM® Db2® Warehouse and IBM® watsonx.data™ for analytics and AI workloads, saving time and costs on additional resources and skill sets.
Simplify database administration and maintenance with Db2, deployed as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud® and Amazon RDS, as a Kubernetes container with built-in operators, or as infrastructure as a service.
Enterprise architects, DBAs and developers can use a single, cloud-native engine for the next generation of data and AI-driven applications.