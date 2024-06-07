IBM® Db2® is a cloud-native database with decades of expertise. Key features include:



Data governance and security.

Low-latency transactions.

Continuous availability for mission-critical data analytics and AI-driven applications.

It supports mixed transactional and analytical workloads, providing a unified platform for database administrators (DBAs), enterprise architects and developers to run apps, store and query data and simplify development. Make your applications secure, highly performant and resilient, regardless of transaction volume or complexity.