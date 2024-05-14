PUMA’s commitment to speed extends to how it interacts with an increasingly digital world. The business depends on fast applications used by personnel around the globe along with suppliers, distributors, dealers, company stores and online retailers such as Amazon. The applications are powered by in-depth data about products, parts and prices contained in the main production database, which must operate at lightning speed. As Herbert Wirkner, Technical Architect and Senior Database Administrator at PUMA, says, “If no data is going out, no products can be sold.”

Previously running on IBM® Db2® software with High Availability Disaster Recovery (HADR) in two server clusters, the database supports production applications for product development, sourcing, online commerce and other functions. Because application users frequently request new digital services and features such as custom interfaces and APIs, PUMA’s IT managers made a strategic decision. Rather than customizing core applications directly, they would develop new functions as cloud-based microservices in Red Hat® OpenShift® containers.

“Microservices are part of going Forever Faster,” says Wirkner. “Using them, we can add functionality to the applications much faster than before.”

Still, deploying many new microservices will increase the database workload. This led to a question around how PUMA could ensure that its database environment would have the power and scalability to process the rising transaction load.