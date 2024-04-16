The modernization to cloud-native solutions enhances Profile Centevo’s commitment to financial services, now providing advanced connectivity for entities utilizing SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) to support live payments, further reinforcing Profile Centevo’s position as a leading financial service provider in Norway.

“This achievement not only highlights our commitment to innovation and autonomy but also underscores our dedication to providing superior services to our clients,” say Dr. Apostolos Kritikopoulos, Group Technical Director at Profile Group. “The transition to AWS and the development of our independent functionalities places us in a prominent position in the financial service providers market in Norway.”

Profile Centevo has been pleased with the improvements in productivity since its latest IBM and AWS-driven transformation and has been able to experience many benefits from modernizing to the cloud:

With just a few clicks, the company can set up a new database instance, eliminating the hassle of lengthy configuration processes.

The solution supports high availability helping to deliver always-on fund and asset management applications and transactions powered by AWS Multi-AZ and cross-region backups.

AWS manages out-of-the-box security and encryption and allows Profile Centevo to also configure to its liking and prevent exposure of sensitive financial data.

Automated database monitoring allows the company to optimize its database instance and resources better, informing it of when to scale down to reduce costs or scale up if more resources are needed.

It can reduce the duration of production database snapshots for high-quality data from four hours to five minutes.

The company saves 288 hours of work per year maintaining upgrades now automated with AWS-managed maintenance upgrades.

“Overall, it gives us excellent monitoring of the resources consumed and enables us to optimize our instance on the fly,” says Tsoulidis. “Additionally, it helps to ensure secure and compliant transactions, and automation of other tedious tasks like upgrades, will save us hundreds of hours of manual upgrade work annually.”

Given that tedious infrastructure management tasks are now managed by AWS, Profile Centevo estimates up to 4x lower annual infrastructure costs from migrating its existing, self-managed Db2 databases to the cloud.

“For example, when it comes to infrastructure management costs, what we used to pay on-premises is four times more than what we are paying now with Amazon RDS for Db2. We are not talking about an application that doesn’t require a lot of resources; we are talking about an application that is resource demanding, so you can imagine the cost savings opportunity from this,” said Tsoulidis.

Looking ahead, Profile Centevo plans to expand its business and fund management application to several other customers in Nordics and outside of Nordics globally. Given the simplicity of the Amazon RDS for Db2 service and migration, the company looks forward to migrating other applications to Amazon RDS to propagate its cloud-based services to other regions globally.