In the past, knowis has delivered on-premises solutions to its customers, but it wanted to expand its offerings by providing a cloud-based option.

“With an on-premises solution, there are setup and maintenance costs involved and potentially a long setup time,” says Christian Sternkopf, Vice President, Product Management at knowis. “And some of our prospective customers do not have the resources to buy the hardware, set up the infrastructure and maintain it.”

To reduce costs and deployment times for its customers, knowis wanted to find a scalable, cloud-based and fully managed database to use as part of its isfinancial platform. The database needed to provide the security that’s essential for the banking industry, as well as meet the requirements of the European Banking Authority (EBA).