India’s economic power is steadily rising on the horizon. It’s driven by its people—a critical force in companies around the world. India’s people now have a growing wealth that is creating new opportunities for them and their communities.

“India is the world’s largest democracy,” reports (link resides outside ibm.com) the World Bank. “Over the past decade, the country’s integration into the global economy has been accompanied by economic growth. India has now emerged as a global player.”

For more than 200 years, State Bank of India (SBI) has been the country’s largest public sector bank, and its financial foundation. As many of the bank’s customers grew their wealth in recent years, the bank saw that people had new financial freedom and sought new opportunities. It also knew that this growth could empower India’s future as a global financial force.

But the key to that future is digital, especially now. “Digital financial inclusion was a development priority before the COVID-19 emergency; now, it is indispensable for both short-term relief and as a central element of broad-based, sustainable recovery efforts,” the World Bank reports (link resides outside ibm.com).

“In India, 60% of the population is less than 35 years old,” says Amit Saxena, Global Deputy Chief Technology Officer at SBI. And every day, he says, that population goes online to shop.

So, SBI formed a vision of something more than a digital bank—it envisioned a comprehensive online platform with four pillars: a digital bank for convenience, a financial superstore offering investments and other financial services, an online marketplace with lifestyle products from partners, and an overall digital transformation with analytics that connected these options end to end.

“We wanted a customer experience transformation, and we called it ‘YONO,’—‘You Only Need One,’ ” Saxena says. YONO would give the bank an enormous market advantage, combining services, products and features into one mobile app with a platform that could integrate data across third-party products and streamline the customer experience.

But first, the bank needed to do some work behind the screens—it needed to align several systems to support millions of screens.

The bank has 491 million customers. It has 260,000 employees; 22,500 worldwide branches administered by a headquarters; 17 local head offices; 101 zonal offices and 208 foreign offices in 36 countries. “Around 76 business units were part of the discussion when we started building YONO,” Saxena says.

“It was a humongous thing when we started—to try a digital transformation like this, for a legacy bank like us. I still get goosebumps when I think about the start.”