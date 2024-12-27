Tackling AI’s data challenges with IBM databases on AWS

To solve for these challenges, IBM’s portfolio of SaaS database solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enables enterprises to scale applications, analytics and AI across the hybrid cloud landscape. This involves unifying and sharing a single copy of data and metadata across IBM® watsonx.data™, IBM® Db2®, IBM® Db2® Warehouse and IBM® Netezza®, using native integrations and supporting open formats, all without the need for migration or recataloging.



By using fit-for-purpose databases, customers can efficiently run workloads, using the appropriate engine at the optimal cost to optimize analytics for the best price-performance. Native integrations with IBM’s data fabric architecture on AWS establish a trusted data foundation, facilitating the acceleration and scaling of AI across the hybrid cloud. This is supported by automated lineage, governance and reproducibility of data, helping to ensure seamless operations and reliability.

IBM and AWS have partnered to accelerate customers’ cloud-based data modernization strategies. By using decades of database expertise in performance by IBM and combining it with AWS’s scalability, security and governance features, customers can achieve enhanced flexibility, agility and cost efficiency in the cloud.



For existing IBM on-premises database customers, transitioning to AWS is seamless, offering risk-free, like-for-like upgrades. This approach enables customers to modernize their infrastructure at their own pace. Furthermore, integration between AWS and IBM products and services amplifies the value of IBM investments by complementing them with AWS offerings.