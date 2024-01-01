Karan Sachdeva Global Business Development Leader, Strategic Partnerships, IBM

As the Global Business Development Leader, Karan works to drive focus and progress across IBM’s largest strategic partners, targeting joint growth with IBM Software and Technology offerings. He works to rationalize the portfolio, prioritize key offerings, drive joint development, launch, and engage with customers to define new markets for IBM and the partner. Karan joined Global Strategic Partnerships mission in 2022 based in Armonk, NY. Before his global role, Karan led the Watson and AI business for Asia Pacific based in Singapore, where he delivered sustainable growth for the business by helping and enabling teams to win strategic deals. Karan’s passion is partnering with clients to understand and align corporate strategy imperatives with AI, automation, sustainability, and other innovative technologies.