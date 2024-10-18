How strategic partnerships transform the way businesses adopt and scale AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an indispensable tool for businesses, but the key to realizing its full potential lies in collaboration. According to Deloitte, 94% of business leaders believe that AI is crucial for their future success. However, many organizations still face hurdles in scaling AI, including the lack of in-house expertise, managing AI risks and ensuring ethical AI practices.

Instead of solely relying on in-house solutions, businesses are increasingly partnering with external AI innovators, cloud providers and research institutions. These collaborations allow organizations to access cutting-edge technology and expertise while reducing costs and risk.

Through collaborations with cloud providers, industry leaders and AI innovators, businesses can deploy scalable, ethical and industry-specific AI solutions. Here are 5 ways strategic partnerships are helping companies deploy AI solutions, achieve scalability and address industry-specific challenges.