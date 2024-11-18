Flexible AI tools and seamless integration: How IBM Granite on AWS empowers businesses

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is accelerating across industries, with 72% of organizations integrating AI into at least 1 business function, according to a 2024 McKinsey survey.

This surge underscores the growing recognition of AI's potential to drive innovation and efficiency. IBM® Granite™ models, now integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS), exemplify this trend by offering businesses robust AI capabilities tailored to diverse operational needs.

However, many companies face challenges in accessing powerful, flexible AI tools that integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure. IBM Granite models on AWS tackle these by merging cutting-edge AI capabilities with the vast AWS ecosystem, offering a transformative AI solution accessible to businesses of all sizes.