Flexible AI tools and seamless integration: How IBM Granite on AWS empowers businesses

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is accelerating across industries, with 72% of organizations integrating AI into at least 1 business function, according to a 2024 McKinsey survey.
This surge underscores the growing recognition of AI's potential to drive innovation and efficiency. IBM® Granite™ models, now integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS), exemplify this trend by offering businesses robust AI capabilities tailored to diverse operational needs.
However, many companies face challenges in accessing powerful, flexible AI tools that integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure. IBM Granite models on AWS tackle these by merging cutting-edge AI capabilities with the vast AWS ecosystem, offering a transformative AI solution accessible to businesses of all sizes.
IBM has strategically positioned Granite models on the following key AWS services, broadening their accessibility and utility for enterprises:
The Granite family features models designed to support a wide range of enterprise needs, with models tailored to optimize specific tasks. These models include:
Imagine a large retail company using Granite models on Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart to gain real-time customer insights. By integrating customer interaction data with Granite’s advanced AI, the retailer can use RAG for better product recommendations, sentiment analysis and feedback categorization. This use case not only boosts customer engagement but also drives personalization at scale. This is a direct path to improved customer satisfaction and increased sales.
Consider a financial institution aiming to modernize its legacy systems by converting code from COBOL to Java. By deploying IBM's Granite models on Amazon SageMaker, the institution can automate significant portions of the code conversion process. This approach not only reduces manual effort but also minimizes errors, leading to faster project completion and cost savings.
By releasing Granite under an Apache 2.0 license, IBM empowers businesses with unmatched flexibility. Enterprises can customize Granite models, integrate them with proprietary data and build their own intellectual property on top of IBM technology.
Also, Granite models are optimized for fine-tuning with enterprise data, enabling companies to achieve competitive performance without needing massive models. This is ideal for companies wanting specific insights without the hefty compute costs of training large language models.
For instance, IBM and Red Hat® InstructLab technique enable businesses to fine-tune models, allowing them to integrate unique enterprise knowledge directly into AI-driven insights. This integration reduces costs while keeping proprietary data secure, a combination rarely achievable with traditional AI solutions.
IBM’s commitment to trustworthy AI is evident in its governance features, including:
The Granite on AWS partnership aligns with IBM’s broader strategy of creating a robust, interconnected AI ecosystem. These ecosystem efforts include:
With Granite on AWS, IBM has created a bridge between powerful AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure, democratizing enterprise-grade AI. From retailers to financial services, organizations are harnessing this partnership to gain actionable insights, automate complex processes and drive growth in ways that were previously out of reach.
By combining Granite’s AI strength with AWS’s scalable platforms, this partnership is shaping the future of enterprise AI, 1 use case at a time.
Whether your business is looking to enhance customer experiences, streamline workflows or improve decision-making, IBM Granite on AWS offers an accessible, flexible and secure path to realizing AI’s full potential.
To see firsthand how AI can redefine your business, don’t miss AWS re: Invent. Be among the first to experience how IBM Granite models on AWS are empowering businesses to achieve more.
Connect with IBM and AWS experts, dive into real-world success stories and explore breakthrough innovations in AI
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
IBM® Granite™ is our family of open, performant and trusted AI models, tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Access our full catalog of over 100 online courses by purchasing an individual or multi-user subscription today, enabling you to expand your skills across a range of our products at one low price.
Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
Dive into the 3 critical elements of a strong AI strategy: creating a competitive edge, scaling AI across the business and advancing trustworthy AI.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM's industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.