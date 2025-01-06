How IBM and AWS are democratizing AI with watsonx

The collaboration between IBM and AWS represents a significant stride toward democratizing artificial intelligence (AI). By making AI technologies more accessible, affordable and scalable, this partnership empowers businesses of all sizes to leverage AI’s transformative potential.

Thomas J. Watson aptly said, “Whenever an individual or a business decides that success has been attained, progress stops.” This philosophy underpins the ongoing efforts of IBM and AWS to continually innovate and push the boundaries of AI, ensuring that progress and growth never cease.

According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, 74% of executives believe that AI will fundamentally change their business operations within the next 5 years. Furthermore, the same study indicates that companies leveraging AI at scale are expected to outperform their peers by 25% in profitability by 2025.

These compelling statistics underscore the importance of AI adoption, and the joint efforts of IBM and AWS are designed to ensure that businesses, regardless of their size or industry, can harness AI’s power to drive innovation and growth.