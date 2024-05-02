Together, IBM and AWS are building on their industry-leading strategic partnership, responding to client and partner demand by helping clients access the IBM technologies and services they need on AWS Marketplace in 92 countries. This worldwide expansion provides more access to IBM’s leading AI and data technologies with 44 listings, including 29 SaaS offerings.



Learn more about the geography expansion



IBM continues to expand the ability for IBM channel partners to resell IBM Software on the AWS Marketplace with availability in 15 countries - Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States. Clients working with IBM partners are able to drive better efficiency through the AWS Marketplace procurement process with the help of their favorite partners.

Learn more about the resellers program

