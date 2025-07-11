Expanding watsonx on AWS

As organizations continue to scale AI and data initiatives, one thing is clear: success depends on solutions that work where your data lives. Whether that’s in your data center, at the edge, or in the public cloud, flexibility and control are essential.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce a major step forward in that journey—we are now available in 89 markets with 90+ IBM products, including the expansion of several existing and new IBM watsonx offerings as a set of cloud-native SaaS offerings on AWS.