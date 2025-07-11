Expanding watsonx on AWS

11 July 2025

Ritika Gunnar

As organizations continue to scale AI and data initiatives, one thing is clear: success depends on solutions that work where your data lives. Whether that’s in your data center, at the edge, or in the public cloud, flexibility and control are essential.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce a major step forward in that journey—we are now available in 89 markets with 90+ IBM products, including the expansion of several existing and new IBM watsonx offerings as a set of cloud-native SaaS offerings on AWS.

watsonx as SaaS on AWS: What’s new

Through our strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), we’ve been working to bring watsonx—IBM’s portfolio of products that accelerates the impact of generative AI (gen AI) in core enterprise workflows—directly to your AWS Catalog as a native service. This allows you to build, govern and scale AI using familiar AWS infrastructure while benefiting from the robust IBM watsonx capabilities.

As of today, the following watsonx offerings are available as cloud-native SaaS on AWS:

  • watsonx.ai – A collaborative enterprise-grade AI studio designed to help AI builders create custom AI models and solutions using a variety of machine learning algorithms.
  • watsonx.data – A hybrid, open data lakehouse to power AI and analytics with all your data anywhere that data lives.
  • watsonx.governance – An end-to-end toolkit for AI governance to manage risk, compliance and the entire AI lifecycle integrates with Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Bedrock.
  • watsonx Orchestrate – An enterprise-ready solution that helps create, deploy and manage AI assistants and AI agents to automate processes and workflows and integrates with AmazonQ.
  • watsonx.data Intelligence – Discovers, curates, and governs data assets, turning raw information into accurate AI and meaningful insights across on-prem and cloud environments.
  • IBM DataStage (part of watsonx.data Integration) Industry-leading data integration at scale.

Expanding the availability of the data and AI platform in AWS Mumbai Region

These six watsonx services are now available in the AWS Mumbai region, significantly expanding our global SaaS footprint. This makes it easier for clients to meet data residency and compliance needs, while deploying AI solutions faster across geographies.

Why this partnership matters to you

As enterprises integrate AI across their operations, they face a few key challenges:

  • Speed — to move from pilot to production quickly and iterate with agility
  • Governance — to ensure AI is transparent, compliant and aligned with business risk frameworks
  • Flexibility — to deploy AI wherever it delivers the most value, whether in the cloud, on-prem or at the edge

By simplifying the infrastructure and offering native integration with AWS, IBM helps clients accelerate their time-to-value while retaining control and visibility. It's easier than ever for enterprises to operationalize data and AI—securely, at scale, and wherever their business needs it most.

What’s next?

If you’re already building on AWS—or exploring your hybrid cloud strategy—now is the perfect time to see what watsonx can offer you.

AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx.data as a Service

AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx Orchestrate as a Service

AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx.governance as a Service

AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx.ai

