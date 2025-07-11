Expanding watsonx on AWS

11 July 2025
As organizations continue to scale AI and data initiatives, one thing is clear: success depends on solutions that work where your data lives. Whether that’s in your data center, at the edge, or in the public cloud, flexibility and control are essential.
Today, we’re thrilled to announce a major step forward in that journey—we are now available in 89 markets with 90+ IBM products, including the expansion of several existing and new IBM watsonx offerings as a set of cloud-native SaaS offerings on AWS.
Through our strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), we’ve been working to bring watsonx—IBM’s portfolio of products that accelerates the impact of generative AI (gen AI) in core enterprise workflows—directly to your AWS Catalog as a native service. This allows you to build, govern and scale AI using familiar AWS infrastructure while benefiting from the robust IBM watsonx capabilities.
As of today, the following watsonx offerings are available as cloud-native SaaS on AWS:
These six watsonx services are now available in the AWS Mumbai region, significantly expanding our global SaaS footprint. This makes it easier for clients to meet data residency and compliance needs, while deploying AI solutions faster across geographies.
As enterprises integrate AI across their operations, they face a few key challenges:
By simplifying the infrastructure and offering native integration with AWS, IBM helps clients accelerate their time-to-value while retaining control and visibility. It's easier than ever for enterprises to operationalize data and AI—securely, at scale, and wherever their business needs it most.
If you’re already building on AWS—or exploring your hybrid cloud strategy—now is the perfect time to see what watsonx can offer you.
AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx.data as a Service
AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx Orchestrate as a Service
AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx.governance as a Service
AWS Marketplace: IBM watsonx.ai
Connect with your AWS and IBM Partnership team
Karan Sachdeva
Principal, Global Business Development Leader, AWS Strategic Partnership
Karan.Sachdeva@ibm.com
Vishwani Dua
Director, Partner Technical Leader, IBM AWS Partnership
vsdua@us.ibm.com