Conestoga has been pleased with the improvements in productivity and data analysis since its latest IBM-driven transformation. During the move from on-premises Netezza to the current fully managed solution on AWS cloud, Conestoga experienced 100% workload compatibility and zero downtime.

Today, Netezza and Cognos run over 5,200 reports per day, giving leadership across the business the decision support they need to continue growing and expanding the enterprise. In addition, Netezza supports 1.2 terabytes of data and 10,000 daily queries—with capabilities to scale up its business infrastructure as its needs change.

With such a comprehensive IT infrastructure as a foundation, Conestoga has been able to maintain its exemplary record of 99.9% complete shipments along with the company’s unwavering on-time performance for deliveries.

“From a cost perspective, IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS really nailed the economics of a cloud data warehouse. From an effort perspective, the migration was straightforward lift and shift—allowing us to easily migrate data and redirect our BI-layer without making any changes to our reports or dashboards,” says Karen Loose, Business Intelligence Development Manager for Conestoga Wood Specialties Corporation.”

She adds, “Next, we will explore the options available to us as we move in the direction of governance and metadata that is along the lines of a lakehouse, with watsonx.data and Netezza on AWS integration.”