IBM Db2 is now available on Amazon RDS

IBM® Db2® is undergoing a renaissance. We feel the optimism and excitement when we talk to our customers and business partners. And we see it in our numbers: quarter after quarter, Db2 continues to grow revenue and gain market share. Customers trust Db2 more than ever before to run their mission-critical applications and workloads. These applications run the world’s economy. Db2 deeply embeds itself in and directly ensures the quick, secure and accurate processing of trillions of daily transactions across financial services, manufacturing, supply chains, retail and healthcare. This is an awesome responsibility, and at IBM, we take it extremely seriously.

Last year, we announced a major strategic collaboration agreement with AWS that united IBM, the leading enterprise software vendor, and AWS, the leading provider of cloud services. Together, we have been delivering jointly engineered solutions to customers who are modernizing their applications and workloads on AWS. However, the modernization journey of our Db2 customers to AWS has not always been smooth. Db2 database customers have had to manage their infrastructure and cloud deployments themselves, which severely limited their innovation potential. When database administrators (DBAs) manage their database provisioning, scaling, business continuity and integrations with other services, they find little time for anything else. Companies migrate to the cloud to avoid encountering these types of issues.

Today, we are taking a giant leap forward in solving this problem. We are proud to announce the immediate availability of IBM Db2 as a fully managed service on Amazon RDS, in collaboration with our partners and colleagues at AWS.With Amazon RDS for Db2, customers can deploy their mission-critical databases with confidence.