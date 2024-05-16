Home Databases MongoDB Enterprise Advanced MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM
Automate administration, stay on top of database performance and unlock opportunities to turn data into value
MongoDB in Red Hat® marketplace

Build apps faster and distribute data to where it needs to be, with the freedom to run anywhere

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM 6.0.6

Open source-based data management

Build apps faster and distribute data to where it needs to be, with the freedom to run anywhere. MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM provides enterprise tooling to support mission-critical, highly secure and always-on deployments. Promote operational visibility and control. Automate administration and stay on top of database performance. Make running MongoDB simple. Unlock opportunities to turn data into value.

Benefits Develop faster

Ship and iterate three to five times faster with a document data model and a unified query interface.

 Scale further

Meet your performance SLAs in any environment, whether it’s your first customer or 20 million users.

 Ensure resiliency

Meet availability, security, and compliance requirements for mission-critical workloads.

 Modernize your architecture

Support a wide variety of use cases including transactional, search, analytics and mobile.

Feature spotlight

Advanced security

MongoDB Enterprise Server meets security and compliance standards with Kerberos and LDAP authentication, audit trails for forensic analysis, and encryption of data at-rest, all natively integrated to the database. The MongoDB Enterprise Server features are complemented by role-based access control, PKI certificates, TLS/SSL encryption, read-only views and field-level redaction.
    Intuitive GUI

    MongoDB Compass, available with MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, is the easiest way to explore and manipulate your MongoDB data. It allows you to quickly visualize and explore your schema, run ad hoc queries, update and delete documents, view real-time usage statistics, and build document validation rules.
    Advanced analytics

    The MongoDB Connector for Business Intelligence (BI) lets you use MongoDB as a data source for your SQL-based BI and analytics platforms. Seamlessly create the visualizations and dashboards that will help you extract the insights and hidden value in your multi-structured data.
    In-memory speed

    The In-Memory Storage Engine delivers the extreme throughput and predictable latency required by the most demanding applications in AdTech, finance, telecoms, e-commerce and more.
    Management

    The MongoDB Ops Manager management platform makes it fast and easy for operations teams to provision, monitor, back up and scale MongoDB.
    What’s new in MongoDB 5? Support a broader range of workloads, use new ways to future-proof apps, and enhance privacy and security. Native time series

    Use native time series collections and more to build and run apps, and to add time series measurements to data.

         Live Resharding

    Change the shard key for collections on-demand as workloads evolve, with no database downtime or complex migrations.

         Next generation privacy and security

    Employ unique client-side field level encryption to extend strong data privacy controls to multicloud databases.

         Future proof your applications

    Upgrade your MongoDB releases with Versioned API, eliminating backward-breaking changes that require app-side rework.
    Featured product
    IBM Cloud Pak® for Data The next generation of IBM Cloud Pak for Data provides a data fabric for faster, trusted AI outcomes. Connect the right data, at the right time, to the right people, from anywhere it’s needed. Use one fully managed experience across hybrid cloud to ingest, explore, prepare, manage, govern and serve petabyte-scale data for business-ready AI. Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Data
    MongoDB use cases Mainframe augmentation

    Offload key applications from the mainframe to MongoDB at your own pace. Maintain your core systems at lower cost and risk.

         Database as a service

    Build a database as a service (DBaaS)with MongoDB across clouds. Consolidate and organize your enterprise data.

         Single view of anything

    Spot opportunities through a single view of customers, products, assets, and so forth. Manage risk and exposure through better insight.

         IoT

    Handle large volumes of data, scale horizontally or vertically, and support time series data. Handle and blend IoT and operational data in real-time.

    Key resources

    Get started with MongoDB

    MongoDB is a document database designed for ease of application development and scaling.

     Secure MongoDB Enterprise

    Simplify your MongoDB database deployment in your own environment.

     Mainframe modernization

    Make critical mainframe data available for modern mobile and web applications with MongoDB and IBM Z systems.

