SingleStoreDB with IBM® is a modern structured query language (SQL) database for data-intensive workloads. The innovative SingleStore database simplifies your data architecture and delivers the ultra-fast speed and elastic scalability needed to create breakthrough experiences, driven by near ubiquitous connectivity that powers high-velocity, high-volume data workloads.

IBM and SingleStore have formed a partnership to offer you a single source of procurement, support, security and governance for SingleStoreDB. IBM acts as a clearinghouse, assisting you in deploying data-intensive applications at scale with SingleStore, ensuring the consistent handling of transactions and analytics with high-concurrency and low-latency.

SingleStoreDB supports all data types—structured, semi-structured and unstructured—across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including on-premises deployment with IBM.

SingleStoreDB uses IBM watsonx.ai™ foundation models and traditional machine learning (ML) to build AI applications in a fraction of the time by using a fraction of the data.