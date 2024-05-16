SingleStoreDB with IBM® is a modern structured query language (SQL) database for data-intensive workloads. The innovative SingleStore database simplifies your data architecture and delivers the ultra-fast speed and elastic scalability needed to create breakthrough experiences, driven by near ubiquitous connectivity that powers high-velocity, high-volume data workloads.
IBM and SingleStore have formed a partnership to offer you a single source of procurement, support, security and governance for SingleStoreDB. IBM acts as a clearinghouse, assisting you in deploying data-intensive applications at scale with SingleStore, ensuring the consistent handling of transactions and analytics with high-concurrency and low-latency.
SingleStoreDB supports all data types—structured, semi-structured and unstructured—across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including on-premises deployment with IBM.
SingleStoreDB uses IBM watsonx.ai™ foundation models and traditional machine learning (ML) to build AI applications in a fraction of the time by using a fraction of the data.
SingleStoreDB as a service with IBM is now available on AWS, Azure and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
A blazingly fast database in a data-driven world
Explore the top 3 benefits of SingleStore with IBM
Unify transactional and analytical workloads for a single-pane experience. Improve customer experiences and spot new opportunities with continuous monitoring and discovery.
Consolidate multiple application sources and power a complete view for front-line users. Detect resource drains and duplications to streamline operations.
Extend your SQL skills and bring your teams together to drive productivity. Increase the visibility of data and analytical value-chains through the unification of data tiers.
Rely on security certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2 Type 2 and Privacy Shield. Comply with CCPA and GDPR as well as HIPAA.
Save costs and mitigate risks by controlling database sprawl. Create a single table type to build storage with unlimited scale.
Run your workload anywhere across any cloud including hybrid and on-premises deployment. Keep your data for ease of data access and processing.
Enterprises can now elevate AI capabilities through the integration between IBM watsonx.ai and SingleStore.
While IBM Watsonx.ai brings together new generative AI capabilities, powered by foundation models and traditional machine learning into a powerful studio spanning the AI lifecycle, SingleStoreDB offers a powerful vector database that enhances the performance of any AI app with fast ingestion, milli second response times and the ability to join data across applications to address the real-time decision-making needs of business.
Ingest millions of events per second with ACID transactions, analyze billions of rows of data and achieve improved message delivery for accurate streaming data reporting.
Enable customer-facing, data-intensive apps, BI and analytical tools to achieve low-latency and rapid response times of 10 milliseconds or less.
Start with familiar relational SQL and extend it to support JSON, geospatial and full-text search formats for easy integration with existing tools using dedicated ODBC and JDBC drivers.
Enable users to go back in time and recover any lost data through configurable database logging, as SingleStoreDB serves as a governance and compliance records system.
Scale your compute optimizing resources by achieving up to an 80% compression for storing petabytes of data.
Deploy the database on any infrastructure, including containers, VMs or bare metal, within a multi-tenant architecture.
SingleStoreDB, with fast vectors and exact neighbor matching, is your solution when RAG solutions are needed for these domains:
SingleStoreDB helps you deliver fast, scalable reporting and analytics across your operational data including streaming, real-time and historical data. With SingleStoreDB, you can meet the toughest service-level agreements using distributed, lock-free ingestion and real-time query processing.
SingleStoreDB delivers fast data ingestion and improved query performance for every data workload. Whether you are looking to speed up existing dashboards or build new data applications and analytics, SingleStoreDB provides the performance and scale for high-concurrent user access.
Most organizations are struggling to keep up with the influx of data or to access it when it matters. Ingesting and analyzing machine, sensor or application data delivers more value in real time. With SingleStoreDB, you can continually monitor and detect fraud and anomalies.
As always-on devices and sensors continue to multiply, they must immediately ingest and make their data actionable and a real-time database powers the infrastructure behind each IoT application. SingleStoreDB facilitates fast ingestion and concurrent analytics for sensor systems, providing instant and actionable insights.
