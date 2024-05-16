Home Databases EDB Postgres EDB Postgres Enterprise and Standard with IBM
Postgres 14 released!

A variety of new features that help developers and administrators deploy their data-backed applications.

Overview

EDB Postgres offers an integrated, open-source-based SQL relational database solution built for your enterprise-scale data needs. A rich set of extended capabilities support cost-effective, resilient production and non-production environments. Organizations can come to IBM to license, implement and get support for EDB Postgres and enjoy the tested and certified PostgreSQL for high availability, disaster recovery, and monitoring.

Benefits
Flexible deployment

Deploy and integrate across any environment needed by your business: cloud — public, private and hybrid; virtualized, containers and bare metal.
Improved productivity

Get developer-friendly support for the latest programming languages and IDEs, such as JavaScript, JSON, Python, XML, and more.
Multiple data types

Use your data type of choice. EDB Postgres handles most structured, semi-structured or unstructured data natively.
Modernize your data architecture

Support advanced analytics and AI models by running MongoDB Enterprise Advanced on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

Feature spotlight

Enterprise security

EDB delivers security through ANSI SQL GRANT and REVOKE. It offers external authentication support for LDAP, PAM and Kerberos. It also offers granular object permissions, operational auditing, a virtual private database, and protection against SQL injection attacks.
    Advanced performance for critical workloads

    Advanced partitioning enable smarter, faster partition pruning. Ensure critical transactions have resource priority over other workloads. Dynamic Runtime Instrumentation Tools Architecture (DRITA) analyzes system and session wait events to identify bottlenecks.
    Database compatibility to minimize migration efforts

    EDB natively processes existing PL/SQL programs and data without translation layers and without costly consulting engagements. EDB compatibility means your performance expectations are preserved, intellectual capital is protected and staff can focus on important tasks.
    DBA and developer features

    EDB provides tools and functionality such as EDB*Loader and extended catalog views. Twenty-one packages with more than 250 functions, bulk collect and bind, user-defined object types, and more reduce programming effort and provide faster processing.
    What’s new in Postgres 14

    Scalability and performance PostgreSQL 14 delivers huge gains in the performance of updates and deletes on tables that have a large number of partitions. Most importantly, we now scale to even more partitions than before, allowing PostgreSQL to cope with much larger databases than was previously possible. Applications with larger JSON and XML documents will be enhanced by a new compression option for TOASTed data, LZ4. The new method uses the latest compression technology to greatly improve the speed of compression and decompression of document data.
    Enhanced security The default authentication for PostgreSQL going forward has now changed to SCRAM-SHA-256 to ensure that new users take full advantage of this important security feature, deprecating MD5 for new users.
    Standardization Server-side functions and procedures that use LANGUAGE SQL can now use SQL-standard compliant function bodies. Graph-query support is enhanced by SEARCH and CYCLE clauses, which improve the ease of writing complex graph queries in PostgreSQL
    Developer friendly Stored procedures give transactional control within the code base. PostgreSQL 14 implements the OUT parameter, allowing developers to return data using multiple parameters in their stored procedures. A common feature within Oracle, this functionality is a welcome addition for developers trying to migrate from Oracle to PostgreSQL.
    Use cases

    Migrate more apps from Oracle Advanced queuing supports a range of application migrations from Oracle to EDB, including applications used for financial transactions, user profile data and system of record information.
    Manage larger data sets Robust partitioning capabilities — including fast pruning for more data types and prepared statements — better enable EDB Postgres Advanced Server 9.6 to support clients with larger data sets.
    Build better configurations Build more robust and flexible configurations using clustering, scale out and integration features. Use synchronous apply confirmation to build truly read scalable clusters.
