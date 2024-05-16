A variety of new features that help developers and administrators deploy their data-backed applications.
EDB Postgres offers an integrated, open-source-based SQL relational database solution built for your enterprise-scale data needs. A rich set of extended capabilities support cost-effective, resilient production and non-production environments. Organizations can come to IBM to license, implement and get support for EDB Postgres and enjoy the tested and certified PostgreSQL for high availability, disaster recovery, and monitoring.
Deploy and integrate across any environment needed by your business: cloud — public, private and hybrid; virtualized, containers and bare metal.
Get developer-friendly support for the latest programming languages and IDEs, such as JavaScript, JSON, Python, XML, and more.
Use your data type of choice. EDB Postgres handles most structured, semi-structured or unstructured data natively.
Support advanced analytics and AI models by running MongoDB Enterprise Advanced on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
EDB delivers security through ANSI SQL GRANT and REVOKE. It offers external authentication support for LDAP, PAM and Kerberos. It also offers granular object permissions, operational auditing, a virtual private database, and protection against SQL injection attacks.
Advanced partitioning enable smarter, faster partition pruning. Ensure critical transactions have resource priority over other workloads. Dynamic Runtime Instrumentation Tools Architecture (DRITA) analyzes system and session wait events to identify bottlenecks.
EDB natively processes existing PL/SQL programs and data without translation layers and without costly consulting engagements. EDB compatibility means your performance expectations are preserved, intellectual capital is protected and staff can focus on important tasks.
EDB provides tools and functionality such as EDB*Loader and extended catalog views. Twenty-one packages with more than 250 functions, bulk collect and bind, user-defined object types, and more reduce programming effort and provide faster processing.
SingleStore DB is a modern SQL database for data-intensive workloads. With near ubiquitous connectivity driving high-velocity, high-volume data workloads.
A robust, scalable, highly available document database solution that enables developers to build apps faster and better distribute data.
