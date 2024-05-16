Built on Apache Cassandra, DataStax Enterprise is hardened by the largest internet apps, and supports diverse NoSQL workloads – from graph to search and analytics to high-scale write-based workloads. Through the usage of Kubernetes and APIs, DataStax Enterprise supports NoSQL workloads while boosting user productivity by simplifying enterprise-wide data integration into Cassandra.

DataStax Enterprise with IBM, the result of an OEM partnership between IBM and DataStax, provides you with a hybrid cloud solution that can be deployed on private clouds or on multiple public clouds to support applications requiring open-source Apache Cassandra-based technology. This one-stop experience delivered by IBM simplifies procurement, support and deployment, allowing you to build data-rich applications at scale with enterprise-grade security, additional developer tools and other databases.