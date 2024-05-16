Enjoy the benefits of open-source software and the peace of mind of having direct access to engineers and C* committers with mission-critical deployment experience.
Built on Apache Cassandra, DataStax Enterprise is hardened by the largest internet apps, and supports diverse NoSQL workloads – from graph to search and analytics to high-scale write-based workloads. Through the usage of Kubernetes and APIs, DataStax Enterprise supports NoSQL workloads while boosting user productivity by simplifying enterprise-wide data integration into Cassandra.
DataStax Enterprise with IBM, the result of an OEM partnership between IBM and DataStax, provides you with a hybrid cloud solution that can be deployed on private clouds or on multiple public clouds to support applications requiring open-source Apache Cassandra-based technology. This one-stop experience delivered by IBM simplifies procurement, support and deployment, allowing you to build data-rich applications at scale with enterprise-grade security, additional developer tools and other databases.
The database is built on Apache Cassandra and designed for 24×7 availability.
Open-source Cassandra helps you avoid cloud lock-in and retain compatibility.
Keep your data wherever you need for better availability and accessibility.
Get enterprise-grade security, monitoring and support — trusted by the Fortune 100.
Integrated with Graph, Search and Analytics — access with mixed workloads or patterns.
Build apps for distributed data sources with DataStax Enterprise tools, drivers, Kafka, Docker and more.
Learn from experts how the DataStax and IBM collaboration helps scale the intelligence of your enterprise.
Build a real-time recommender with content-based, collaborative filtering and predictive modeling. Customize offers using personal history and up-to-date interaction data.
Spot unusual events including potential security threats or suspicious activities. Compare transactional data against historical patterns including credit card processing, digital ads, web traffic, internal employee data and IoT sensors.
Support data gathering and normalization from a large variety of endpoints in realtime. Provide a real-time, single source for telemetry data from sensors and other devices.
