Reliable data for all. Deliver readily consumable and governed data to your teams anytime, anywhere.
IBM acquires StreamSets, a leading real-time data integration company

What's new

IBM DataStage support for Iceberg and Delta Lake table format

IBM unveils Data Product Hub to enable enterprise-wide data sharing

IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.0 is here with new features to streamline data sharing, data integration and governance
IBM named a Leader for the 18th year in a row in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools
How IBM data integration is used
Transformation and quality Turn raw data into quality info, fast Quickly transform large amounts of raw data from any format, complexity or size into consumable, quality information.
Real-time data Simplify real-time data integration Detect unknown data incidents earlier, resolve them faster and deliver reliable and readily consumable data.
Data governance Simplify data governance and maintain privacy Understand and govern all enterprise data to manage risk and accelerate insights.
Virtualized data Break down data silos Get a single view of data across different data types and sources without data movement and in a secure, governed fashion.
Data observability Deliver reliable data Detect unknown data incidents earlier, resolve them faster and deliver trustworthy data.
Benefits of data integration Democratize data access

Enable data consumers to quickly find, prepare and use governed data with robust search methods and semantic intelligence.

 Automate with AI

Accelerate delivery and reduce TCO with AI-powered automation of tasks.

 Eliminate data silos 

Ingest data from applications regardless of where data resides in the data fabric — on-premises, the cloud or hybrid.

 Make trusted data available 

Improve performance and quality. Get swift and reliable insights while reducing storage and egress costs.
Capabilities Empower with self-service

Enable users to find, collaborate and access high-quality data.

 Integrate flexibly 

Take advantage of a range of integration styles to meet your needs.

 Make trusted data available

Embed governance by using data policies to maximize performance and data quality, while minimizing storage and egress costs. 

 Run anywhere

Minimize data movement and reduce egress costs in other cloud platforms.

 Automate intelligently

Automate complex data management tasks and universally discover, integrate, catalog, secure and govern data.

 Proactive data observability

The Databand proactive data observability platform helps you monitor and control the quality of your data.

 Learn more

Case studies

IBM Chief Data Office

The IBM Chief Data Office modernizes data movement with IBM® DataStage®.

Data integration included solutions
IBM DataStage

Get flexible and near real-time data integration, both on prem and on the cloud with a scalable ETL platform. 

 Learn more
IBM Data Replication

Real-time synchronization between data stores, supporting real-time insights and actions.

 Learn more
IBM Data Virtualization

Break down data silos and speed queries with data virtualization to query any data, anywhere. 

 Learn more
IBM Databand

Continuously observe data processes and pipelines to detect incidents as they occur.

 Learn more
IBM Knowledge Catalog

Activate business-ready data for AI and analytics with intelligent cataloging, backed by active metadata and policy management. 

 Learn more
News and events IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.0 now available

Version 5.0 of IBM Cloud Pak for Data is now available. Check out what's new.

 Read the blog Watch the data integration webinar series for exclusive insights

Join IBM’s team of subject matter experts to discuss the top trends in the data integration space. 

 See the webinar series Introducing DataStage as a Service Anywhere

Execute ETL and ELT Pipelines in any Cloud, Data Center or On-premises. 

 Read the blog
Resources The Data Differentiator: A guide for leaders

Explore the strategic steps to design and implement a data strategy that drives business advantage.

 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 18th year in a row in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools.

Data integration ebook

Learn how you can deliver trusted data from disparate data sources.

 Application integration versus data integration

Understand the key differences and how to make your data more accessible and functional.

 Five steps to jumpstart your data integration journey

Learn the five steps an analyst at a fictitious company would take to be successful in their data integration project using IBM DataStage on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 Introducing IBM Cloud Pak for Data Express

Check out low-cost Express options for data fabric use cases.

Deployment options

Choose the solution that best suits your needs.

 Data integration on IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service

Begin building your data fabric architecture in the cloud.

 ELT Pushdown Express on IBM Cloud Pak for Data Software

On-prem customers, quick-start your data fabric architecture with our express solutions.
