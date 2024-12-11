New innovations from IBM Data Integration: Real-time quality data and analytics with next-gen deployment flexibility

Today’s business leaders face pressure to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI), but the exploding volume, velocity, and variety of data—set to triple global storage by 2032—pose challenges and a refocus on a hybrid cloud data strategy. Such challenges include the ability to deliver quality data without delays. To stay competitive and drive growth, enterprises necessitate a scalable solution that can deliver high-quality, real-time data, adaptable to their unique deployment requirements.

IBM Data Integration, a crucial component of IBM Data Fabric, addresses this need with exciting new product innovations. IBM’s approach offers a complete and unified set of capabilities that provide users with multiple integration patterns for constructing production-ready pipelines to deliver real-time data for AI and analytics, across all data types, hybrid-multi cloud infrastructure, and use cases.

The IBM Data Integration team continues to evolve to meet client’s needs and simultaneously enhance user experience with the following new offerings:

IBM StreamSets client-managed software

IBM DataStage as a Service expansion to IBM Cloud Sydney

IBM Data Replication ingestion for watsonx.data

IBM Data Integration for Unstructured Data

IBM DataStage ELT pushdown to watsonx.data

IBM Databand self-hosted deployment option on AWS marketplace

Let’s take a deeper dive into each of these new features.