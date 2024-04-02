How it works:

1. Collect: Databand automatically collects metadata to gain immediate visibility, so data platform teams have a standard method for customized data quality validations.

2. Baseline: Next, Databand builds historical baselines based on common run and data behaviors, essentially profiling the data pipeline landscape.

3. Alert: Once the historical baseline is established, Databand alerts on anomalies and rules based on deviations relative to the profile and/or rule breaches.

4. Remediate: Lastly, Databand allows you to create smart communication workflows to remediate data quality issues and keep data deliveries on track.