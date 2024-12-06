IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 19th consecutive year

With the recent acquisition of StreamSets, IBM is poised to help businesses unlock new use cases and tackle real-time data challenges that optimize decision-making. This portfolio addition underscores IBM’s commitment to delivering the most complete set of data integration capabilities that meet enterprises unique needs so that they can optimize data usage for AI, business intelligence, analytics, and so much more. This strategy helps organizations optimize data usage, expand into new markets, and increase revenue.

We’re excited to be named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools. Read the report for more information on our positioning.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Thornton Craig, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Michele Launi, Nina Showell, 3 December 2024.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.