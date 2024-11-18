The power of next-generation data integration

Business leaders are under intense pressure to implement generative AI (gen AI) due to its significant potential to impact the bottom line: gen AI is expected to raise global GDP by 7% within the next 10 years. With Gartner estimating 80% of enterprises will have deployed or plan to deploy foundation models and adopt gen AI by 2026, the imperative to support AI initiatives is higher than ever.

However, businesses scaling AI face significant barriers to entry, primarily data-related issues. Organizations require reliable data to build robust AI models and gain accurate insights, yet today’s technology landscape presents unparalleled data challenges that hinder AI initiatives. According to Gartner, at least 30% of gen AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025, due to poor data quality.

Clean, consistent and reliable data is essential for maximizing AI return on investment, especially considering the explosion of data in different formats and locations. AI-ready data can be accelerated by an enterprise approach that uses a data fabric architecture, which democratizes data across the organization, helping to ensure timely and trusted, business-ready data. A key pillar of a successful data fabric is data integration.