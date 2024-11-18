The power of next-generation data integration

Poor data quality can derail even the most ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, leading to financial losses and strategic setbacks. Modern data integration solutions, such as IBM® DataStage®, addresses these challenges by empowering developers, engineers and enterprises with technology designed to enhance:
By adopting a robust data integration framework, businesses can help ensure that their data is accurate, timely and valuable, unlocking the true potential of their AI investments and driving informed decision-making across the organization.
Business leaders are under intense pressure to implement generative AI (gen AI) due to its significant potential to impact the bottom line: gen AI is expected to raise global GDP by 7% within the next 10 years. With Gartner estimating 80% of enterprises will have deployed or plan to deploy foundation models and adopt gen AI by 2026, the imperative to support AI initiatives is higher than ever.
However, businesses scaling AI face significant barriers to entry, primarily data-related issues. Organizations require reliable data to build robust AI models and gain accurate insights, yet today’s technology landscape presents unparalleled data challenges that hinder AI initiatives. According to Gartner, at least 30% of gen AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025, due to poor data quality.
Clean, consistent and reliable data is essential for maximizing AI return on investment, especially considering the explosion of data in different formats and locations. AI-ready data can be accelerated by an enterprise approach that uses a data fabric architecture, which democratizes data across the organization, helping to ensure timely and trusted, business-ready data. A key pillar of a successful data fabric is data integration.
Data integration is a crucial element of the data fabric and one of the key components for improving data usability across AI, business intelligence (BI) and analytics use cases. It is now essential for companies to thrive; by merging data from various sources, businesses can gain valuable insights, make better decisions, discover new revenue opportunities and streamline operations. However, traditional data integration practices and technologies often face several hurdles:
Modern data integration solutions address these challenges by offering:
IBM has remained a trusted vendor in the data integration space, offering industry-leading tools for nearly two decades. To meet enterprises’ needs in today’s hybrid-cloud and AI landscape, IBM has introduced the next-generation DataStage. This is a modern data integration solution that helps design, develop and run jobs to move and transform data with industry-leading performance and flexibility, enabling enterprises to unlock the true potential of their data.
Read the technical blog to learn how next-generation IBM DataStage empowers developers, engineers and enterprises
Book a live demo to discover the benefits IBM DataStage can bring to your organization
