Building data pipelines that ingest, preprocess and transform unstructured data to enable RAG use cases

Unstructured data is all the information in various formats that a company collects as a part of doing business. While its use may not be immediately clear, all that data has immense value—especially for organizations looking to unlock the potential of generative AI (gen AI). It just needs to be processed and organized.

To address this, IBM is releasing a new capability: IBM Data Integration for Unstructured Data. With this technology, data teams will soon be able to ingest, cleanse, transform and enrich unstructured data at scale for downstream AI, specifically for retrieval augmented generation (RAG) cases.

As a key component of the IBM data integration portfolio, this capability will empower businesses to integrate unstructured data at scale.