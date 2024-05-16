To support trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) implementations, businesses still need to properly integrate their data. A key component of data integration is providing access to current data without impacting mission-critical systems.

Indeed, organizations depend on data availability and data access for various use cases, especially for making business decisions. According to key findings from Forrester’s 2022 Data Breach Benchmarks report, 50% of all organizations might not survive a system failure (link resides outside of ibm.com).



IBM Data Replication enables enterprise synchronization of high volumes of data between various sources and targets, providing near real-time data delivery with low latency and minimal impact.

By replicating and syncing mission-critical data and propagating changes as they occur across a hybrid cloud environment, organizations can: