To support trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) implementations, businesses still need to properly integrate their data. A key component of data integration is providing access to current data without impacting mission-critical systems.
Indeed, organizations depend on data availability and data access for various use cases, especially for making business decisions. According to key findings from Forrester’s 2022 Data Breach Benchmarks report, 50% of all organizations might not survive a system failure (link resides outside of ibm.com).
IBM Data Replication enables enterprise synchronization of high volumes of data between various sources and targets, providing near real-time data delivery with low latency and minimal impact.
By replicating and syncing mission-critical data and propagating changes as they occur across a hybrid cloud environment, organizations can:
The Evolution of Data Replication: IBM Data Replication IMS for z/OS Remote Source and New Features
Learn about the extension of QReplication support to IBM Db2 for AWS RDS
What’s new: The evolution of IBM Data Replication solutions
The Data Replication portfolio includes multiple technologies to support a broad set of data sources and targets, including:
Minimize unplanned downtime and create up-to-date read and write standby systems for automatic failover to protect mission-critical data and enable 24x7 operations, helping to ensure disaster recovery.
With IBM Data Replication, users can deliver data into Apache Kafka, the stream-processing platform for real-time processing, data distribution and event-driven applications with low latency.
Kafka stores records data and holds them in memory with the flexibility for users to access and use them for various use cases. Employ Data Replication to deliver data from various sources to Kafka to create real-time streaming data pipelines, near real-time streaming applications, and more.
IBM Data Replication integrates with IBM DataStage, the data integration tool that helps you design, develop and run jobs that move and transform data with ETL or ELT patterns.
Data Replication delivers data to DataStage as a target and uses its full transformation capabilities. CDC can reduce the resources required during the DataStage ETL “extract” step. It can also be used independently to move transformed data into a data lake or other repository in near real-time.
IBM Data Replication can be deployed on-premises, containerized and as a service, connecting your data from the mainframe to the cloud and everywhere in between.
On-premises
Replicate data in near real-time with low latency and minimal impact on source systems by using on-premises replication software. Data stores might be on-premises (distributed or mainframe) or on the cloud.
Synchronization between heterogenous databases. Used for driving business insights from near real-time data.
Synchronize data between homogenous Db2 databases (Db2, Db2 z/OS, Db2® WH). Used for disaster recovery and high availability.
Synchronize data between homogenous Db2 databases (Db2® LUS and Db2 z/OS). Used for disaster recovery and high availability.
Synchronize data from the mainframe (IMS and VSAM) for high availability.
IBM Data Replication on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data
Create real-time data synchronization by using a simple-to-use web interface with containerized, cloud-native software delivered on a CP4D platform, which can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.
Synchronization between heterogeneous data stores in a simple-to-use web interface that uses cloud-native software delivered on Cloud Pak for Data. It can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.
Synchronize Db2 and Db2 Warehouse data stores with a simple-to-use web interface that uses cloud-native software delivered on Cloud Pak for Data. It can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.
IBM Data Replication as a service
Simple-to-use web interface to create real-time data integration and synchronization between data stores that use an IBM-managed service on IBM and AWS clouds.
Real-time synchronization between Db2 Warehouse with a simple-to-use web interface that uses an IBM-managed service on IBM and AWS clouds.
Learn the challenges and opportunities for businesses looking to modernize their data integration architecture and deploy on any cloud.
Read this edition of the IBM® Redbooks® publication.
Explore this edition of the IBM Redbooks publication.