IBM Data Replication delivers low-impact, near real-time data movement across your organization's data landscape.

To support trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) implementations, businesses still need to properly integrate their data. A key component of data integration is providing access to current data without impacting mission-critical systems.

Indeed, organizations depend on data availability and data access for various use cases, especially for making business decisions. According to key findings from Forrester’s 2022 Data Breach Benchmarks report, 50% of all organizations might not survive a system failure (link resides outside of ibm.com).

IBM Data Replication enables enterprise synchronization of high volumes of data between various sources and targets, providing near real-time data delivery with low latency and minimal impact.

By replicating and syncing mission-critical data and propagating changes as they occur across a hybrid cloud environment, organizations can:

  • React to changes in near real-time.
  • Improve business insights.
  • Deliver continuous data availability.
 Announcing IBM Data Replication for Cloud Pak for Data
IBM named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions
The Evolution of Data Replication: IBM Data Replication IMS for z/OS Remote Source and New Features

Learn about the extension of QReplication support to IBM Db2 for AWS RDS

What’s new: The evolution of IBM Data Replication solutions
Supported data sources and targets

 IBM Db2® IBM Db2® z/OS® IBM Db2® Warehouse Apache Kafka Oracle Microsoft Azure Microsoft SQL Server PostgreSQL MySQL
Data Replication comprehensive technology

The Data Replication portfolio includes multiple technologies to support a broad set of data sources and targets, including: 
IBM Change Data Capture (CDC)
  • IBM CDC captures data from major online transaction processing (OLTP) databases, such as Oracle, Db2, SQL, IMS, VSAM and more. It delivers the changes to a wide range of endpoints, including databases, message queue warehouses, Kafka, Big Data and ETL or ELT platforms. See all of the CDC’s available data sources and targets here.
  • Change data capture technology captures the changes from database logs as they occur without interrupting operations, delivering the changes in near real-time with little to no impact on source systems to maintain high performance.
IBM Q® Replication (QRep)
  • IBM QRep synchronizes mass volumes of data between Db2 environments, such as Db2 z/OS, LUW, IIAS and Db2 Warehouse over large distances in near real-time to help ensure high availability of mission-critical data.
  • Q Replication technology captures the changes from database logs as they occur without interrupting operations, delivering the changes in near real-time with little to no impact on source systems to maintain high performance.
Features and benefits of Data Replication
React to changes in near real-time
  • Provide applications with current data in near real-time with low latency, improving proactive business decision-making and enriching customer experiences.
Improve business insights
  • By delivering consumable data to analytics applications, ETL tools or event streaming platforms such as Apache Kafka, IBM Data Replication unlocks operational data for analytics and distributed applications.
  • It unlocks valuable mainframe data without hindering performance so that users can query, run analytics and use data for AI initiatives.
Deliver continuous operations

Minimize unplanned downtime and create up-to-date read and write standby systems for automatic failover to protect mission-critical data and enable 24x7 operations, helping to ensure disaster recovery.
Stream processing via Kafka

With IBM Data Replication, users can deliver data into Apache Kafka, the stream-processing platform for real-time processing, data distribution and event-driven applications with low latency.

Kafka stores records data and holds them in memory with the flexibility for users to access and use them for various use cases. Employ Data Replication to deliver data from various sources to Kafka to create real-time streaming data pipelines, near real-time streaming applications, and more. 
Transform data with IBM® DataStage®

IBM Data Replication integrates with IBM DataStage, the data integration tool that helps you design, develop and run jobs that move and transform data with ETL or ELT patterns.

Data Replication delivers data to DataStage as a target and uses its full transformation capabilities. CDC can reduce the resources required during the DataStage ETL “extract” step. It can also be used independently to move transformed data into a data lake or other repository in near real-time. 

Customer success stories

Banking Garanti BBVA Garanti BBVA, Türkiye's second-largest bank, is an integrated financial services group. It operates in every segment of the banking sector, including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking. Their users require that core data is available in real time for daily tasks and reporting. To achieve this, Garanti BBVA selected IBM Data Replication for Db2 z/OS® Remote Source to make their business-critical Db2 z/OS data available to distributed targets such as Exadata and Kafka.
Insurance Ilmarinen Ilmarinen, Finland’s oldest pension company, which controls the pensions of Finnish employees and entrepreneurs, deployed IBM Data Replication to support their transition to a public cloud-based infrastructure. Ilmarinen’s main operative pension system runs on an IBM Db2 database, currently installed in a local data center, which will be moved to Db2 and deployed on the Google Cloud platform. With the database replication technology offered by IBM, the company maintains high availability of mission-critical data, while also helping to ensure disaster recovery.
Banking Bank in the Middle East A bank in the Middle East requires data-driven decisions to boost customer lifetime value. To do so, the organization needed to build a big-data warehouse and analytics platform outside of the mainframe environment, based on open source Apache Kafka stream-processing software running on commodity hardware. The bank used IBM Data Replication to seamlessly replicate terabytes of customer information files (CIFs) and transaction data stored on the z/OS mainframe as VSAM files to the Kafka target environment with low latency. As a result, the bank can quickly analyze customer information in near real-time to propose relevant products and promotions.

Products and deployments

IBM Data Replication can be deployed on-premises, containerized and as a service, connecting your data from the mainframe to the cloud and everywhere in between.

On-premises

Replicate data in near real-time with low latency and minimal impact on source systems by using on-premises replication software. Data stores might be on-premises (distributed or mainframe) or on the cloud.

 IBM Data Replication

Synchronization between heterogenous databases. Used for driving business insights from near real-time data.  

 Explore the documentation Check out our supported sources and targets IBM Data Replication (QRep)

Synchronize data between homogenous Db2 databases (Db2, Db2 z/OS, Db2® WH). Used for disaster recovery and high availability. 

 Explore the documentation IBM Data Replication (SQLRep)

Synchronize data between homogenous Db2 databases (Db2® LUS and Db2 z/OS). Used for disaster recovery and high availability.

 Explore the documentation IBM Data Replication (Classic)

Synchronize data from the mainframe (IMS and VSAM) for high availability.

IBM Data Replication on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Create real-time data synchronization by using a simple-to-use web interface with containerized, cloud-native software delivered on a CP4D platform, which can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.

 IBM Data Replication Cartridge for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Synchronization between heterogeneous data stores in a simple-to-use web interface that uses cloud-native software delivered on Cloud Pak for Data. It can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.

 Watch the demo (9:19) IBM Data Replication for continuous availability

Synchronize Db2 and Db2 Warehouse data stores with a simple-to-use web interface that uses cloud-native software delivered on Cloud Pak for Data. It can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.

IBM Data Replication as a service

Simple-to-use web interface to create real-time data integration and synchronization between data stores that use an IBM-managed service on IBM and AWS clouds.

 IBM Data Replication for continuous availability (QRep)

Real-time synchronization between Db2 Warehouse with a simple-to-use web interface that uses an IBM-managed service on IBM and AWS clouds. 

Resources Data integration that fuels AI

Learn the challenges and opportunities for businesses looking to modernize their data integration architecture and deploy on any cloud.

Dynamic information with IBM® InfoSphere® Data Replication CDC

Read this edition of the IBM® Redbooks® publication.

 Understanding and using Q Replication for high-availability solutions on the IBM z/OS platform

Take the next step

Get started with a no-cost trial of IBM Data Replication or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

