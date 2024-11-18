What is big data?

The term "big data" is often used broadly, creating ambiguity around its exact meaning.

Big data is more than just massive amounts of information. Rather, it is an intricate ecosystem of technologies, methodologies and processes used to capture, store, manage and analyze vast volumes of diverse data.

The concept of big data first emerged in the mid-1990s when advances in digital technologies meant organizations began producing data at unprecedented rates. Initially, these datasets were smaller, typically structured and stored in traditional formats.

However, as the internet grew and digital connectivity spread, big data was truly born. An explosion of new data sources, from online transactions and social media interactions to mobile phones and IoT devices, created a rapidly growing pool of information.

This surge in the variety and volume of data drove organizations to find new ways to process and manage data efficiently. Early solutions like Hadoop introduced distributed data processing, where data is stored across multiple servers, or "clusters," instead of a single system.

This distributed approach allows for parallel processing—meaning organizations can process large datasets more efficiently by dividing the workload across clusters—and remains critical to this day.

Newer tools like Apache Spark, the open-source analytics engine, introduced in-memory computing. This allows data to be processed directly in the system's main memory (RAM) for much faster processing times than traditional disk storage reading.

As the volume of big data grew, organizations also sought new storage solutions. Data lakes became critical as scalable repositories for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, offering a flexible storage solution without requiring predefined schemas (see “Big data storage” below for more information).

Cloud computing also emerged to revolutionize the big data ecosystem. Leading cloud providers began to offer scalable, cost-effective storage and processing options.

Organizations could avoid the significant investment required for on-premises hardware. Instead, they could scale data storage and processing power up or down as needed, paying only for the resources they use.

This flexibility democratized access to data science and analytics, making insights available to organizations of all sizes—not just large enterprises with substantial IT budgets.

The result is that big data is now a critical asset for organizations across various sectors, driving initiatives in business intelligence, artificial intelligence and machine learning.