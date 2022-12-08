What is a database schema?

While the term schema is broadly used, it is commonly referring to three different schema types—a conceptual database schema, a logical database schema, and a physical database schema.

Conceptual schemas offer a big-picture view of what the system will contain, how it will be organized, and which business rules are involved. Conceptual models are usually created as part of the process of gathering initial project requirements.

Logical database schemas are less abstract, compared to conceptual schemas. They clearly define schema objects with information, such as table names, field names, entity relationships, and integrity constraints—i.e. any rules that govern the database. However, they do not typically include any technical requirements.

Physical database schemas provide the technical information that the logical database schema type lacks in addition to the contextual information, such as table names, field names, entity relationships, et cetera. That is, it also includes the syntax that will be used to create these data structures within disk storage.

Star schema vs. snowflake schema

In both logical schemas and physical schemas, database tables will have a primary key or a foreign key, which will act as unique identifiers for individual entries in a table. These keys are used in SQL statements to join tables together, creating a unified view of information. Schema diagrams are particularly helpful in showing these relationships between tables, and they enable analysts to understand the keys that they should join on. There are two additional types of schemas are also commonly referenced in the context of relational database management systems (RDBMS); these are known as star schemas and snowflake schemas.

While conceptual, logical, and physical schemas contain different levels of information about databases in their diagrams, star and snowflake schemas represent those relationships between entities differently. More specifically, a star schema is a type of relational database schema that is composed of a single, central fact table that is surrounded by dimension tables. This tends to be considered a simpler schema compared to the snowflake schema.

A snowflake schema consists of one fact table that is connected to many dimension tables, which can be connected to other dimension tables through a many-to-one relationship. This schema offers the advantage of low levels of data redundancy but is not as effective when it comes to query performance.

As the name implies, a star schema tends to look like a star whereas a snowflake schema tends to resemble a snowflake.