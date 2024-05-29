What is fraud detection?

Many organizations have a dedicated fraud prevention team. Before implementing a fraud detection system, this team often performs a risk management assessment. This assessment helps determine which functional areas of the business might be the targets for different types of fraud.

The fraud prevention team assigns risk scores to each fraud risk to determine which pose the greatest threats and should be prioritized. Risk scores typically measure how likely a threat is to occur and how much damage it might do.

The team then evaluates the fraud prevention measures and fraud detection solutions that it can use to address fraud threats based on their type and severity. The most common fraud detection techniques include transaction monitoring, statistical data analysis and artificial intelligence.

Transaction monitoring

For many businesses, the most obvious place to search for potential fraud is among financial transactions. Transaction monitoring tools automate the process of fraud detection by monitoring and analyzing transaction data workflows in real time. These tools can perform identity verification and account authentication to interrupt fraudulent transactions as they happen.

Transaction monitoring tools might also use anomaly detection to uncover unusual patterns or behaviors that require further investigation. Variables such as purchase frequencies, number of transactions, geographic locations of users and the monetary value of transactions help distinguish normal activity from potentially fraudulent behavior.

Statistical data analysis

Fraud detection doesn’t always take place in real time. Statistical data analysis can uncover fraud long after it has taken place through the auditing of historical data.

Fraud investigators use techniques such as data mining, regression analysis and data analytics to identify and isolate fraud patterns in large datasets. Probability distributions and data matching can help investigators determine where and when fraud has already happened or will likely take place in the future.

By adding fraud metrics and data points to charts, graphs and other visualizations, investigators can help even nontechnical users understand fraud threats across their organizations.

Artificial intelligence

Many organizations now use artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate and improve their fraud detection capabilities.

A neural network, which is a type of machine learning model, can monitor transactions, analyze data and detect (or predict) fraudulent behavior faster and more efficiently than traditional fraud detection techniques.

In addition, machine learning algorithms can stay on top of evolving fraud trends by continuously learning from new data. One study estimates that the number of organizations that use these technologies to fight fraud will nearly triple by 2026.4