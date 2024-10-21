What is metadata?

Metadata is information—such as author, creation date or file size—that describes a data point or data set. Metadata can improve a data system’s functions and make it easier to search for, organize and use data.
The simple definition of metadata is "data about data." That is, it provides details about data that is separate from the content of the data itself. For example, a table of recent customer orders constitutes a data set, while information about that data set—such as who owns it or what type of file it is—is the metadata.
Different types of metadata serve different functions. For example, descriptive metadata for a document might include the author, creation date, file size and keywords. Technical metadata for a relational database might describe the structure of tables, data types and relationships between tables.
Given the sheer volume of data that businesses handle today, metadata is indispensable. It enhances data accessibility, making it easier to navigate large data sets and convert raw information into actionable insights. For example, a retail business can use metadata to quickly find sales data for a specific month, filtered by product category and region, without searching through all its data.
Metadata is also critical in data governance and data management. In fact, Gartner found that enterprises that don’t take a metadata-driven approach to IT modernization can spend as much as 40% more on data management.1
Systems such as databases, digital libraries and content management platforms rely on metadata to sort, retrieve and manage data. When data is better organized, organizations can maximize its value for critical business initiatives, including business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects.
Metadata also helps ensure data quality and data integrity. It enables data lineage efforts and supports compliance with regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Metadata can, at times, feel a little meta. To make it more concrete, consider a book. The metadata here would be the author, title, publication date and table of contents. These things don't provide the actual data—the book's text—but they do provide essential details for classifying the book and understanding its origins.
Just as a librarian or researcher might parse thousands of titles by using an author's name, data scientists or other users can search large data sets by using metadata.
Without this information, users would encounter massive amounts of data—akin to hundreds of thousands of uncategorized pages of text—with no ability to sort through or organize it. In other words, the data, such as the books, would lose all context and function.
There are several types of metadata, which all describe different aspects of data. For instance, different types of metadata might describe the content of a computer file, its structure or its permissions.
Some of the most common kinds of metadata include:
Descriptive metadata provides basic information about data, such as file title, author, keywords and summary.
Descriptive metadata is commonly used in social media platforms, search engines and data catalogs because it helps make data searchable. On LinkedIn, for example, descriptive metadata—such as a user’s job title, education and skills—can help sort and identify profiles.
Semantic metadata, while technically more of a framework than a type of metadata, can complement descriptive metadata. Semantic metadata defines relationships between data points and adds contextual meaning.
For example, if a data set contains the term "automobile," semantic metadata can provide clarity on how "automobile" relates to other terms such as "vehicle" or "SUV."
Structural metadata defines how data elements are organized and related to each other. For example, on a website, structural metadata establishes how the home page links to other subpages and categorizes them into sections.
Structural metadata also helps systems organize complex data, similar to how a table of contents helps guide readers through a book.
Taxonomies—organized systems for categorizing data—often guide structural metadata. For example, a retailer might use a taxonomy to classify different products, putting "mobile phones" under "electronics" and “t-shirts” under “clothing.”
Administrative metadata provides information on data ownership, access permissions and retention policies. For example, it might detail who created the data, who can modify it and how long to store it.
Administrative metadata can also help ensure compliance with legal and organizational rules by making a record of data access and managing retention schedules. Also, it plays a critical role in managing preservation metadata, helping ensure that data remains accessible and usable over time.
Technical metadata describes a data file's technical details, such as file type, encoding information and storage location. For example, the technical metadata for an image might include its resolution, file size, file format and color profile.
Technical metadata also helps ensure data is stored, processed and displayed correctly across various systems and platforms, such as content management systems or cloud storage solutions.
For example, technical metadata includes crucial information that different systems and environments need to accurately interpret and present data, such as the proper resolution for displaying an image.
Preservation metadata helps ensure the long-term usability and accessibility of data. It includes details about a data set's last backup and strategies for preserving data, such as porting data to new formats as technology evolves to keep it from becoming obsolete.
For example, a healthcare organization might use preservation metadata to convert patient records from legacy systems to modern electronic health record (EHR) formats for continued access and compliance.
Preservation metadata is critical in industries such as healthcare and legal services, where organizations must retain data for extended periods to comply with certain rules and regulations.
Because metadata is crucial for organizing, searching and accessing data, it is critical to every step of the data management process, from data creation and storage to retrieval and archiving.
Here is a breakdown of how metadata fits into each step of the data management lifecycle.
Data creation is nearly always accompanied by metadata creation, either manually or automatically.
For example, when someone takes a digital photo, most digital cameras automatically record metadata such as the camera model, date and time.
Similarly, when users upload a data set to a data repository, they can also manually add descriptive metadata to improve searchability.
Metadata provides organizations with a structure to categorize, describe and organize large volumes of data. This enables organizations to store data in a more logical and coherent way.
In relational databases, for example, metadata specifies how tables are connected, making analysis easier.
Metadata can add labels, descriptions or tags to unstructured data to help systems sort files and records more efficiently. Metadata also supports version control by tracking modifications and file origins.
Metadata makes stored data more searchable and retrievable. Instead of manually sifting through vast amounts of information, users can quickly locate specific data by using metadata such as keywords, file descriptions or creation dates.
For example, metadata tags in a content management system can help users sort content by publication date, author or topic. Search engines depend on metadata embedded in HTML headers, such as title tags and descriptions, to rank and deliver relevant web pages.
As data reaches the end of its active use, metadata helps ensure proper archiving and long-term preservation.
Preservation metadata documents important details such as file format, access permissions, last modification date and backup history.
By tracking these details, organizations can help ensure that archived data remains usable for years or even decades while remaining compliant with regulatory standards.
Metadata standards and schemas help ensure consistency across data sets, making it easier for systems and users to understand and share data.
A metadata standard defines how metadata should be structured and applied across different systems. Two widely recognized metadata standards are Dublin Core and ISO 19115.
A metadata schema is a blueprint for implementing metadata standards. It helps ensure metadata elements are organized, formatted and used consistently. For example, a schema based on Dublin Core would dictate how elements such as "title" and "subject" should be formatted for consistency across platforms.
Metadata is crucial to systems and technologies that people rely on every day, from search engines to AI models. Specifically, metadata supports:
Organizations today own massive amounts of data, but that doesn’t mean much if people can’t use that data. In fact, the IBM Data Differentiator reports that as much as 68% of enterprise data is never analyzed. Often, that’s because people don’t know it’s there or silos keep them from accessing it.
Metadata enables users to easily navigate complex data landscapes. Metadata helps organize, label, filter and sort data sets so users and systems can retrieve the information they need quickly. Without proper metadata management, finding the right data across multiple systems would be like searching for a needle in a haystack.
Organizations collect data from multiple sources—apps, websites, digital and brick-and-mortar stores, customer portals and more. Consolidating all this information is known as data integration, which can be a major challenge.
Metadata helps standardize data formats and map relationships between data sets, allowing data to flow seamlessly between systems. Data integration is especially important for data analytics and business intelligence (BI) efforts, where accurate insights depend on data from different platforms working in concert.
For example, a retail company might use metadata to connect customer purchase data from online and in-store transactions. This allows the company to analyze the data sets together to make more accurate and informed shopping predictions. It can even help optimize inventory management and support new marketing strategies.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning projects rely on clean, well-organized data for accurate training and results. Metadata supports this process by labeling and categorizing data, which helps models learn and provides the necessary context for insights.
Also, data preparation for these technologies is often a lengthy process. Gartner reports that clients spend about 90% of their time preparing data, rising to 94% in complex industries.1 Efficient metadata management can help streamline the data preparation process and allow organizations to focus on analysis instead of data cleaning.
Businesses own large amounts of data on everything from customer transactions and product inventory to internal processes and proprietary research. This data must be organized in a coherent data architecture for users and apps to access it when they need it.
Metadata is foundational to data architecture. It acts as a blueprint, guiding how data is organized, stored and accessed across systems. It provides information that helps data pipelines run efficiently, standardizing how data flows through the system and improving scalability.
Metadata can also minimize redundancies by mapping the relationships between data sets so that organizations don’t need to store the same data in multiple places.
Metadata is widely applied across industries to enhance data organization, accessibility and governance. Real-world applications of metadata include:
Metadata management is the practice of organizing, optimizing and using metadata to improve the accessibility and quality of an organization’s data. Common focuses of metadata management include standardizing metadata formats, defining data governance policies and automating metadata creation.
Metadata repositories are often critical to this process. They serve as a single point of reference to help ensure metadata is compliant and up-to-date across systems.
Metadata management also frequently uses automation through templates and APIs to reduce manual errors and speed up metadata processing. Automation can also make it easier to process large data sets efficiently and with fewer errors.
Metadata management helps enable and streamline data management efforts. Moreover, the rise of AI—and the essential role of metadata in machine learning and AI systems—only underscores the growing importance of metadata management.
1 State of Metadata Management: Aggressively Pursue Metadata to Enable AI and Generative AI, Gartner, 4 September 2024. (Link resides outside ibm.com.)
