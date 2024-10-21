What is metadata?

The simple definition of metadata is "data about data." That is, it provides details about data that is separate from the content of the data itself. For example, a table of recent customer orders constitutes a data set, while information about that data set—such as who owns it or what type of file it is—is the metadata.

Different types of metadata serve different functions. For example, descriptive metadata for a document might include the author, creation date, file size and keywords. Technical metadata for a relational database might describe the structure of tables, data types and relationships between tables.

Given the sheer volume of data that businesses handle today, metadata is indispensable. It enhances data accessibility, making it easier to navigate large data sets and convert raw information into actionable insights. For example, a retail business can use metadata to quickly find sales data for a specific month, filtered by product category and region, without searching through all its data.

Metadata is also critical in data governance and data management. In fact, Gartner found that enterprises that don’t take a metadata-driven approach to IT modernization can spend as much as 40% more on data management.1

Systems such as databases, digital libraries and content management platforms rely on metadata to sort, retrieve and manage data. When data is better organized, organizations can maximize its value for critical business initiatives, including business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects.

Metadata also helps ensure data quality and data integrity. It enables data lineage efforts and supports compliance with regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).