What is digital forensics?

Digital forensics, or digital forensic science, first surfaced in the early 1980s with the rise of personal computers and gained prominence in the 1990s.

However, it wasn’t until the early 21st century that countries like the United States formalized their digital forensics policies. The shift toward standardization resulted from the rise of computer crimes in the 2000s and the nationwide decentralization of law enforcement agencies.

With more crimes involving digital devices—and more individuals involved in prosecuting those crimes—officials needed procedures to ensure criminal investigations dealt with digital evidence in a way that was admissible in a court of law.

Today, digital forensics is only becoming more relevant. To understand why, consider the overwhelming amount of digital data available on practically everyone and everything.

As society continues to rely more on computer systems and cloud computing technologies, individuals continue to conduct more of their lives online across an ever-increasing number of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, IoT devices, connected devices, and more.

The result is more data—from more sources in more formats than ever before—that investigators can use as digital evidence to analyze and understand a growing range of criminal activity, including cyberattacks, data breaches, and criminal and civil investigations.

Additionally, like all evidence, physical or digital, investigators and law enforcement agencies must collect, handle, analyze and store it correctly. Otherwise, data may be lost, tampered with or rendered inadmissible in court.

Forensics experts are responsible for performing digital forensics investigations, and as demand for the field grows, so do the job opportunities. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates computer forensics job openings will increase 31 percent through 2029 (link resides outside ibm.com).