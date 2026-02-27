What is machine identity management?

Similar to humans, machines must present credentials to access systems and data. But where humans rely on usernames, passwords and multifactor authentication (MFA), machines rely on device credentials such as keys and certificates.

These credentials allow machines to prove their identity. Common forms include TLS certificates for secure network connections, SSH keys for remote access and public key infrastructure (PKI)-issued device certificates for device authentication.

As machine-to-machine communication grows, securing machine identities against cyberthreats has become a major challenge. According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, identity-based attacks—where cybercriminals abuse valid account credentials to access networks—account for 32% of data breaches.

Modern infrastructures can also make managing machine identities more difficult. IT environments scale rapidly, provision and decommission devices frequently and need to constantly renew credentials.

MIM helps bring order to this complexity and improve cybersecurity. It enables security teams to discover where device credentials live, automate rotation and revocation, enforce security policies and monitor for expiry or misuse.

With MIM, organizations can support zero trust architecture and reduce unauthorized access, data breaches and outages from expired certificates. They can also limit the potential exposure of leaked keys and gather the audit trails necessary for regulatory compliance.