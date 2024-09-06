What is key management?

Data is one of the most valuable assets for any organization. As the volume of sensitive data increases, so does the need to protect it against unauthorized access. According to the Cost of a Data Breach report, the global average data breach cost is USD 4.88 million—a 10% increase over the previous year and the highest total ever.

For many organizations, encryption is one of the most effective measures to secure sensitive data. It applies the principles of cryptography to transform readable data into ciphertext by using cryptographic algorithms, making it inaccessible to unauthorized users.

The effectiveness of encryption relies not only on strong algorithms such as the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) but also on the secure management of the encryption keys that lock and unlock the data.

This process isn’t always as easy as it might seem. Organizations must often manage thousands of encryption keys across different systems and environments, each at various stages of their lifecycle.

Encryption keys might need to be shared securely across departments or with external partners. This complexity can make it challenging to ensure that all keys are properly secured, tracked and maintained throughout their lifecycle.

Key management makes this process easier by centralizing key control, automating key lifecycle processes and providing robust monitoring and audit capabilities. It helps organizations ensure that encryption keys are consistently managed according to best practices and reduces the risk of key loss or misuse.

Without proper key management, organizations can risk effectively nullifying the benefits of encryption, potentially resulting in unauthorized access, data breaches and data loss.

For example, Microsoft recently disclosed that a China-backed hacking group had stolen a critical cryptographic signing key from its systems.1 This key allowed threat actors to generate legitimate authentication tokens and access cloud-based Outlook email systems for 25 organizations, including multiple US government agencies.

Additionally, as new technologies emerge, the importance of robust key management continues to grow. For example, the advent of quantum computing poses a significant threat to current encryption algorithms, prompting organizations and experts to invest in quantum-resistant cryptographic techniques and key management systems.

Staying ahead of these developments and investing in advanced key management solutions and systems can help organizations ensure that their encryption practices remain future-proof and effective.