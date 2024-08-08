What is asymmetric encryption?

Almost everything people do on their computers, phones and, increasingly, IoT devices relies on encryption to protect data and ensure secure communications.

Encryption is the process of transforming readable plaintext into unreadable ciphertext to mask sensitive information from unauthorized users. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach report, organizations that use encryption can reduce the financial impact of a data breach by over USD 240,000.

Asymmetric encryption, also known as public key cryptography or asymmetric cryptography, is one of two main methods of encryption alongside symmetric encryption.

Asymmetric encryption works by creating a pair of keys, one public and one private. Anyone can use a public key to encrypt data. However, only the holders of the corresponding private key can decrypt that data.

The main advantage of asymmetric encryption is that it eliminates the need for a secure key exchange, which most experts regard as the main point of insecurity for symmetric encryption.

However, asymmetric encryption is notably slower and more resource intensive than symmetric encryption. For this reason, organizations and messaging apps increasingly rely on a hybrid encryption method that uses asymmetric encryption for secure key distribution and symmetric encryption for subsequent data exchanges.

