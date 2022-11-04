What is quantum-safe cryptography?

Almost everything you do on a computer uses cryptography. That’s why–most of the time–intruders can’t read your emails, access your medical records, post from your social media account, remotely shut off your car, or mess with your city’s electrical grid.

Modern cryptography is so good that when secure data or systems are breached, it is almost never because someone broke the encryption itself. Most breaches are due to human error–someone accidentally gives out a password or leaves a back door into a secure system.

You can think of modern encryption standards such as 2048-bit public keys like the sturdiest vaults: close to impossible to breach, unless someone leaves a key lying around outside. But the era of quantum computing will change things. A bad actor with a quantum computer of sufficient power might unlock any 2048-bit vault, and access the data that it protects.

We don't know exactly when quantum computers will be powerful enough to crack 2048-bit cryptography, but some experts have sketched out timelines based on what we know so far. The National Institute of Standards and Technology Report on Post-Quantum Cryptography (link resides outside ibm.com) found that the first breaches might come as soon as 2030.

“I have estimated a one in seven chance that some of the fundamental public-key cryptography tools upon which we rely today will be broken by 2026,” wrote Dr. Michele Mosca (link resides outside ibm.com), an expert from the University of Waterloo, “and a 50% chance by 2031.”

Quantum-safe cryptography rebuilds the cryptographic vault, making it safe against quantum and classical attacks.