IBM z16 offers several tools to help you discover how cryptography is used in applications and can help with migration and modernization planning.

Hardware feature CP Assist for Cryptographic Functions (CPACF) As you create your crypto inventory, IBM z16 provides new instrumentation that can be used to track cryptographic instruction execution in the CP Assist for Cryptographic Functions (CPACF). CPACF accelerates the execution of cryptographic operations, such as encryption and decryption, by offloading them from the main processor. This helps improve the speed and efficiency of data security tasks on the system.

Product Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI) ADDI can discover where and how cryptography is used in applications. It enhances quantum-safe readiness by assessing and modernizing applications to support advanced encryption methods. ADDI identifies applications needing updates, analyzes compatibility and maps out risks, helping ensure smooth integration of quantum-safe technologies and strategic modernization. This prepares your systems to effectively handle emerging security challenges.

Product Unified Key Orchestrator (UKO) for IBM z/OS UKO for IBM Z enhances quantum-safe readiness by providing centralized, streamlined key management that supports advanced encryption standards. It simplifies the deployment and management of quantum-safe encryption keys across the IBM Z environment, helping ensure robust and compliant data protection. By facilitating efficient key operations and integration with quantum-safe algorithms, UKO helps organizations transition smoothly to future-proof security measures.

Component of IBM z/OS z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) A feature in IBM z/OS that enhances quantum-safe readiness by providing tools and features designed to support the transition to quantum-safe encryption standards. It helps ensure that data encryption mechanisms are up-to-date and capable of addressing future quantum threats, facilitating seamless integration of advanced cryptographic solutions into the z/OS environment and helping organizations stay ahead of emerging security challenges.

Component of IBM z/OS Integrated Cryptographic Services Facility (ICSF) A software component of IBM z/OS that enhances quantum-safe readiness by providing advanced cryptographic services essential for securing data against emerging quantum threats. It supports quantum-safe algorithms and key management via CEX8S, enabling organizations to transition to new encryption standards seamlessly. ICSF’s robust capabilities help ensure that data protection and encryption practices remain resilient and compliant with evolving security requirements.