What is a threat actor?

Threat actors often target large organizations; because they have more money and more sensitive data, they offer the largest potential payoff.

However, in recent years, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have also become frequent targets of threat actors due to their relatively weaker security systems. In fact, the FBI recently cited concern over the rising rates of cybercrimes that are committed against small businesses, sharing that in 2021 alone, small businesses lost USD 6.9 billion to cyberattacks, a 64 percent increase from the previous year (link resides outside ibm.com).

Similarly, threat actors increasingly target individuals and households for smaller sums. For example, they might break into home networks and computer systems to steal personal identity information, passwords and other potentially valuable and sensitive data. In fact, current estimates suggest that one in three American households with computers are infected with malware (link resides outside ibm.com).

Threat actors are not discriminating. Though they tend to go for the most rewarding or meaningful targets, they’ll also take advantage of any cybersecurity weakness, no matter where they find it, making the threat landscape increasingly costly and complex.