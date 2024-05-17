What is phishing?

In bulk email phishing, scammers indiscriminately send spam emails to as many people as possible, hoping that a fraction of the targets fall for the attack.

Scammers often create emails that appear to come from large, legitimate businesses, such as banks, online retailers or the makers of popular apps. By impersonating well-known brands, scammers increase the chances that their targets are customers of those brands. If a target regularly interacts with a brand, they are more likely to open a phishing email that purports to come from that brand.

Cybercriminals go to great lengths to make phishing emails appear genuine. They might use the impersonated sender's logo and branding. They might spoof email addresses to make it seem like the message comes from the impersonated sender's domain name. They might even copy a genuine email from the impersonated sender and modify it for malicious ends.

Scammers write email subject lines to appeal to strong emotions or create a sense of urgency. Savvy scammers use subjects that the impersonated sender might actually address, such as "Problem with your order" or "Your invoice is attached."

The body of the email instructs the recipient to take a seemingly reasonable action that results in divulging sensitive information or downloading malware. For example, a phishing link might read, "Click here to update your profile." When the victim clicks that malicious link, it takes them to a fake website that steals their login credentials.

Some scammers time their phishing campaigns to align with holidays and other events where people are more susceptible to pressure. For example, phishing attacks on Amazon customers often spike around Prime Day, the online retailer's annual sales event.2 Scammers send emails about fake deals and payment problems to take advantage of people's lowered guards.