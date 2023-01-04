What is pretexting?

In Social Engineering Penetration Testing (link resides outside ibm.com), security experts Gavin Watson, Andrew Mason, and Richard Ackroyd write that most pretexts are composed of two primary elements: a character and a situation.

The character is the role the scammer plays in the story. To build credibility with the potential victim, the scammer typically impersonates someone with authority over the victim, such as a boss or executive, or someone the victim is inclined to trust, such as a coworker, IT staffer or service provider. Some attackers may attempt to impersonate a targeted victim's friends or loved ones.

The situation is the plot of the scammer's fake story—the reason why the character is asking the victim to do something for them. Situations may be generic—e.g., ‘you need to update your account information—or they may be very specific, especially if the scammers are targeting a particular victim.

To make their character impersonations and situations believable, threat actors typically research their character and their target online. It’s not that difficult to do. According to a report from Omdia, hackers can craft a convincing story, based information from social media feeds and other public sources, after just 100 minutes of general Google.

Other techniques for making characters more believable include spoofing the character’s email address or phone number, or gaining outright unauthorized access to the character’s actual email account or phone number and using it to send the message. In what may be glimpse into the future of pretexting, in 2019 scammers tricked a U.K. energy firm out of USD 243,000 by using artificial intelligence (AI) to impersonate the voice of the CEO of the firm's parent company, and make fraudulent phone calls requesting payments to the firm's suppliers.